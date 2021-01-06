HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

NFL Rumors: Texans Hire Nick Caserio as Their Next GM

Houston attempted to hire Caserio last offseason but was unsuccessful
Author:
Publish date:

It's only been a few days since the 2020 season ended for the New England Patriots, but the organization is already beginning to lose key members of its staff. 

After a very quick search, the Houston Texans have reportedly zeroed in on Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to be their next general manager, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

Last offseason, Houston attempted to hire Caserio as their next general manager when Bill O'Brien was still in town, but the organization had tampering charges filed against them because the Patriots accused them of illegally speaking with Caserio about the job. That put to rest any speculation that Caserio would be leaving New England, and he wound up signing a new deal with the Patriots. Unfortunately, the six-time Super Bowl champions couldn't keep Caserio for longer than one season since the incident took place. 

Caserio likely landed the job due to Jack Easterby, who is the vice president of football operations in Houston. Easterby spent a long time as the Patriots' team chaplain before joining the Texans in 2019 as the the executive vice president of team development. 

With Caserio now gone, the next man up to replace him in New England is assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler. However, he could be on his way out the door as well. Ziegler interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ general manager job this week, which means he is on the radar of team’s who are looking for a new person to run their front office. Ziegler spent four seasons as the Patriots director of pro personnel before taking on the role of assistant director of player personnel this past year. 

USATSI_15395187_168387918_lowres
GM Report

NFL Rumors: Texans Hire Nick Caserio as Their Next GM

USATSI_15392190
GM Report

Here Are Patriots' Opponents For 2021 Season

USATSI_15114791_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Complete List of Patriots Set To Be Free Agents in 2021

USATSI_15298834_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Patriots Own No. 15 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_15391497_168387918_lowres
Game Day

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 28-14 Win Over Jets

USATSI_15085489_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Report: Cam Newton, Patriots Expected To Part Ways After Season

USATSI_15072730_168387918_lowres
Game Day

Patriots' Week 17 Inactives List and What It Means

USATSI_15182432
Game Day

3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 17 Game vs. Jets

USATSI_15182550_168387918_lowres
GM Report

3 Players To Watch in Patriots’ Week 17 Matchup vs. Jets