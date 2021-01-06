NFL Rumors: Texans Hire Nick Caserio as Their Next GM

It's only been a few days since the 2020 season ended for the New England Patriots, but the organization is already beginning to lose key members of its staff.

After a very quick search, the Houston Texans have reportedly zeroed in on Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio to be their next general manager, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Last offseason, Houston attempted to hire Caserio as their next general manager when Bill O'Brien was still in town, but the organization had tampering charges filed against them because the Patriots accused them of illegally speaking with Caserio about the job. That put to rest any speculation that Caserio would be leaving New England, and he wound up signing a new deal with the Patriots. Unfortunately, the six-time Super Bowl champions couldn't keep Caserio for longer than one season since the incident took place.

Caserio likely landed the job due to Jack Easterby, who is the vice president of football operations in Houston. Easterby spent a long time as the Patriots' team chaplain before joining the Texans in 2019 as the the executive vice president of team development.

With Caserio now gone, the next man up to replace him in New England is assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler. However, he could be on his way out the door as well. Ziegler interviewed for the Denver Broncos’ general manager job this week, which means he is on the radar of team’s who are looking for a new person to run their front office. Ziegler spent four seasons as the Patriots director of pro personnel before taking on the role of assistant director of player personnel this past year.