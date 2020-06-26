3 Patriots Who Could Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2020

As we head towards the 2020 season, we wonder which players could make their first Pro Bowl on the New England Patriots. Recently, Stephon Gilmore and Matthew Slater have made it for the team. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and some others like Dont'a Hightower and Devin McCourty have made also made it in the past.

Especially with Brady gone from the picture, this year's Patriots Pro Bowlers will likely cement themselves as the new faces of the very new New England team, which is currently searching for its new identity.

Will any of the Patriots' top players make their name heard for the first time at this year's Pro Bowl and put the league on notice as the team's new top player in the post-Brady world?

Let's take a look at three Patriots players that could be selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 for the first in their career.

J.C. Jackson

© David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

J.C Jackson is starting to receive more buzz as a top corner in this league, yet, his name is still a little unknown. He has quietly been one of the better corners in the league since his first ever appearance mid-way through the season in 2018.

It would almost be unprecedented if both Jackson and Stephon Gilmore both collectively made the Pro Bowl, however, both are so good that this hypothetical could very well become reality.

Out of this list, Jackson could potentially have the best chance to get selected, assuming fans start to realize the impact of his contributions to the team. In a year where the spotlight will most likely be on the defense and the secondary to win games, Jackson could shine and be an instrumental part in a lot of the Patriots' victories.

Jackson is up for the challenge of being a key part of this team. He has the talent to do so. He just needs the attention he deserves, which could start coming this season. If Jackson builds off his 2019 performance, he could be a Pro Bowler next season.

David Andrews

© Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

There are several New England lineman who could potentially be in the cards for Pro Bowl consideration. Joe Thuney has played at that level, Shaq Mason has flirted with that level before, and Isaiah Wynn has shown a lot of promise when healthy. But David Andrews was the pick here.

Andrews is here because the offensive line play went from being some of the best in the league two years ago and being a large part of a Super Bowl victory, to a year later Tom Brady seemingly having little time to find an open man and Sony Michel almost traditionally getting stopped behind the line of scrimmage. Where was Andrews during all this time? Well, he went from being the star and leader of the Super Bowl team to sitting out the entire next season, and in result the Patriots' offensive line struggled.

The severity of the impact of Andrews' absence on last year's offensive line play cannot be determined precisely. However, it is fair to say that him not being there had an impact on that unit in a negative manner. While Ted Karras played well last season, missing the leader on that line impacts everything. Everything just gets a little harder for the guards and tackles when the captain of the crew is missing.

Now, in 2020, he is slated to be back, and since he is in a contract year he should be as determined as ever. With that determination, if Andrews can put together a solid year and help the offensive line bounce back to their 2018 form, especially with Dante Scarnecchia gone, Andrews could find himself on a plane to go represent the AFC.

Julian Edelman

© Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

That's right, in Julian Edelman's ten seasons in the league he has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod. While it would be ironic if Edelman's first Pro Bowl selection came the year Tom Brady left the Patriots, it would probably come in large part because a young quarterback like Jarrett Stidham will likely look to get the ball into the hands of his most talented weapon.

The new, young quarterback will need to find someone he can trust to find success in the early part of his career. Not only is Edelman the top offensive weapon on the team, but he also is a glowing example of a sturdy, reliable, smart receiver who makes things easier on his quarterback. Everyone should expect Stidham to target Edelman early and often. With this high volume, Edelman will have ample opportunities to shine and pad his stats in order to gain the approval of fans everywhere for a trip to the Pro Bowl.