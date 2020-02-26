PatriotMaven
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Doesn't Seem to Be in Titans' Plans at QB

Devon Clements

Here's the part during the offseason where Mike Vrabel begrudgingly moves past the idea of having Tom Brady as a member of the Tennessee Titans. 

The AFC championship finalists seem to have plans of locking up their current quarterback long term, which seemingly removes their name from the Tom Brady sweepstakes. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee will try to get a deal done with QB Ryan Tannehill before the window closes to franchise players. 

Viewed as the least likely suitor for Brady this offseason, Tennessee likely goes the smart route this offseason by trying to lock up a young, talented quarterback that has proven success in their system. 

The idea of Brady playing for one of his former teammates and an AFC rival to the Patriots would have been a fun narrative to cover. But unless Tannehill for some reason manages to walk in free agency, the former Dolphin is Tennessee's No. 1 priority at QB. 

With the Titans now out of the race, this leaves the Raiders and the Chargers as the two teams that are rumored to have interest in signing the 42-year-old quarterback when the free agency window opens. The Buccaneers seem to be in the conversation as well, as Bruce Arians said at the Combine this week that the team has not made a decision yet as whether or not they want to re-sign Jameis Winston. Arians also said to The Athletic that Brady, along with Philip Rivers, are players he will pick up the phone for to gauge their interest in joining his team. 

There will surely be more teams that come out of the woodwork to try and sign Brady when free agency begins. But now we know, at least as of Wednesday, Feb. 26, that the Titans are not one of those teams. 

