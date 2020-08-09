Patriots Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Middle Linebacker

The opt-out of Dont'a Hightower was a real killer to the New England Patriots' defense and linebacker room. The versatility and smarts at which Hightower can play the game are irreplaceable for Bill Belichick. However, Belichick will have to wait another season to see if Hightower can get back on the field. In the meantime, he will need a replacement.

Last week, I published a piece on the free agents that the Patriots could sign in Hightower's place. Personally, not only would bringing in another guy make sense, bringing in a guy like Jadeveon Clowney would make almost too much sense. However, New England might just try to skate by without bringing in any new bodies or without changing from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense.

For now, third-year linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is expected to take charge of the middle linebacker spot. He likely will dawn the green dot for games this season and should do a solid job.

The question in a 3-4 base defense is who the other guy is next to Bentley. Will it be someone like rookie Anfernee Jennings, or a veteran like Brandon Copeland?

Two Traditional Outside Linebackers

Jennings and Copeland are the two most likely to fill this spot. However, both doing so would be playing out of position. Especially for Jennings, who finds himself more naturally blending into a spot like outside linebacker.

While Copeland is also better suited as an outside linebacker, his limited play at middle linebacker during his time with the New York Jets could win him that starting role. With his two strengths being pass-rushing and playing downhill against the run, Copeland could help perform some of the functions that the Patriots will lose by not having Hightower out there.

Could Copeland Carve Out a Starting Job?

Copeland, a rather low-profile signing who originally signed a cheap deal for depth and special teams potential could end up carving out a role as the team's second middle linebacker.

The hybrid linebacker would have to outperform not just Jennings, but also a rather unimpressive group of Terez Hall, Cassh Maluia, and De'Jon Harris.

With Copeland's veteran experience and some solid tape from him at this spot, it is hard to imagine Copeland not wining the job over Hall, Maluia or Harris. While Jennings could really give Copeland a run for his money, it's impossible to predict three more unknown players like Hall, Maluia, or Harris standing a chance right now.

So Quick to Count Out Jennings?

Speaking of Jennings, he could stand a real chance to win this spot. However, two things stand in his way. The first would be balancing learning a different position for him while also adjusting to the NFL. All of that on a shortened offseason. The other thing standing in his way is opportunity cost. Simply put, there are other positions in which Jennings could not just get a good amount of playing time, but could actually end up starting at one of the outside linebacker spots. When you put him in the middle linebacker spot, he isn't being placed where he truly plays best.

In my mind, these obstacles will be too much to overcome for Jennings and will give a guy like Copeland the edge in this race.

Verdict

There's not much chatter right now about what's going on at this spot. However, as the summer continues to move along, the battle should intensify and Brandon Copeland's name should start to build some steam.

While losing Hightower might be the biggest loss New England will have to endure all season, a properly used blend of both Bentley and Copeland's talents should be able to produce some of the impact that Hightower brought to the field.

No other linebacker mentioned brings the current level of play, experience, knowledge, and run-stopping ability that Copeland can bring to the middle linebacker position. While it likely will not be perfect at times, Copeland will provide serviceable production for New England. Unless, of course, things change through way of a free-agent acquisition.