Grading Patriots' Additions in Week 2 of Free Agency

Max McAuliffe

The New England Patriots only pulled the trigger on two transactions this past week. They re-signed a veteran outside linebacker and signed a safety and special teams ace from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Signing both of them added depth to what is already a pretty solid defensive core. 

While some were and still are expecting the Patriots to make a catastrophic move in order to counterbalance all the losses they have incurred this offseason, the reality of the situation is that their signing two moves this past week were icing on the cake to what is a tight cap space situation. In fact, it was reported Monday morning by Field Yates that New England is second-to-last in the NFL right now in available cap space with $891,775. 

Now, there are plenty of ways that the Patriots can create more cap space, which PatriotMaven addressed in a post just three days ago. However, it would be hard to imagine New England having a quiet Week 2 of free agency like they just had if more money was available to them. 

With all that being said, let's review the two transactions New England made last week and label them with a grade. 

S/ST Cody Davis: A

Cody Davis only registered 67 snaps last year on defense with the Jaguars, who don't exactly have too many star players in that secondary to compete with. Needless to say, Davis probably won't see much playing time within the Patriots' defense, which which has many safeties above him on the depth chart. 

However, besides his defensive contributions, Davis' special teams contributions are what earned him the distinction of special teams captain in Jacksonville. 

Davis likely was a signing in response to losing longtime special teams player and fellow safety, Nate Ebner. Ebner likely signed with the New York Giants to follow his special teams coach from New England who is now the Giants head coach: Joe Judge. 

Davis will likely take Ebner's spot on special teams and actually graded four points higher than him in PFF special teams rankings. While Ebner recorded a 74.4 rating, Davis received a 78.6. But despite all that, Ebner signed with New York for nearly $500K more than Davis did in New England. Here are both of their contract details:

Ebner- 1 year, $2 million 

Davis- 1 year, $1.5 million 

If those PFF ratings ring true again this season and Davis is in fact an upgrade on the field over Ebner, the Patriots deserve an A for this signing. To sign a team captain when your team is in need of leadership is one big plus. But to also replace a player with someone better for less money always deserves an A. 

OLB Shilique Calhoun: B+

This re-signing should be taken as good news. While Shilique Calhoun certainly did not make the biggest impact last season, he registered lots of snaps at outside linebacker behind Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, who have both since departed. 

Outside linebacker is one of the Patriots' biggest needs right now, if not the biggest, which is why I went over three potential EDGE players for New England in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Monday morning. 

The re-signing of this experienced veteran is a solid move that gives New England depth and familiarity at the position while they try to piece together the rest. Calhoun played mostly in Van Noy's traditional spot during the first five games of the season. However, he suddenly moved from right outside linebacker to left outside linebacker for the rest of the season, a spot that was Collins' spot when on the field. 

Needless to say, Calhoun has experience playing either spot and can do whatever the Patriots really need him to do. This bodes real well for a team like New England trying to rebuild this position. 

At his price tag of $1.48 million this season, there is little to complain about for this signing. According to Over The Cap - which bases their market value off of the player's stats and compares players and their contracts with similar stats to that player to find their market value - Calhoun could have demanded roughly $100K more. That seems like pennies for an NFL team. But not for the Patriots, who are very tight on cap space this offseason. 

Signing an experienced veteran in New England's system for below market value is a win. Doing that for a position of dire need is an even bigger one. Chalk this up as a B+ for the Patriots. 

