Saturday's Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The New England Patriots' final injury report prior to their Monday night showdown against the New York Jets is live, and is quite lengthy.

New England has two players listed as out for the Week 9 bout: wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness). This is where the word count rises - the Patriots have 17 players listed as questionable for the game:

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (knee, shoulder, elbow)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Nick Folk was the only player that was added to the injury report on Saturday. If he is unavailable for Monday night's game, rookie Justin Rohrwasser, who is currently on the practice squad, would be the presumptive replacement.

Harry's concussion that he suffered in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers will keep him out for a second-straight game, which is a bit concerning. Let's hope that the second-year wideout can get back onto the field and improve after a lackluster start to the 2020 regular season. In six games Harry has accumulated 19 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown.

Keep an eye on pregame reporting about the status of all the players listed as questionable. Chances are several we be deemed as inactive prior to the inactive list coming out 90 minutes before kickoff.

