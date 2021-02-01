Here's What Patriots Offered Lions for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions grabbed headlines Saturday night when the Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick.

As always, fans are wondering which teams were in the mix to acquire Stafford, who is one of the leagues more talented passers. The MMQB's Albert Breer gave us an answer to that question, stating that the New England Patriots were one of nine teams (Colts, Niners, Bears, Panthers, Football Team, Jets, Broncos, Rams) that checked in with Detroit and may have put an offer on the table.

Here's what Breer wrote about the Patriots:

The Patriots and Bears both checked in. New England was willing to package a second-rounder with a player to get Stafford, which, when added to the Patriots’ absence on a list of preferred destinations (something my buddy Tom Curran reported on Sunday) quickly eliminated Bill Belichick & Co. from the chase.

At the end of the day, Bill Belichick and company weren't willing to give up more than a Day 2 pick and a player (would love to know who the player was that they offered) in order to acquire Stafford. Little did they know, Stafford reportedly had already asked Detroit to trade him anywhere except New England.

There is some speculation that Stafford's request stems from the notion that Matt Patricia, who was Detroit's head coach for the last three seasons, is now on New England's coaching staff. He re-joined the Patriots on Jan. 22 after being fired by the Lions. Patricia will reportedly serve a "variety of roles" for New England, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.