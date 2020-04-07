PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Why Jarrett Stidham's Auburn Tape Can Barely Be Used to Project His Success as Patriots' Starter

Devon Clements

What seems to be a common argument when trying to determine if quarterback Jarrett Stidham can succeed as a starter in the NFL is where he was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

As a fourth-round draft pick - 133rd overall - being a Day 3 pick doesn't bode well for those who try to defend Stidham's potential ability as a starter after one year in a complex New England Patriots system. "If he has the ability, then why wasn't he drafted in the first two rounds, or at the very least in the third round?" is a question in some variation can be found on the Twitterverse. 

Well, while the ability is there, what many scouts and coaches look at to evaluate talent in the pre-draft process is tape. And the tape didn't work in Stidham's favor, especially in 2018, which was his last season at Auburn. He earned a 61.0 passing grade from PFF that year - which was down from 75.0 in 2017 - and had a measly 79.9 passing grade from a clean pocket, which is not a great number for a QB that doesn't have pressure in his face. 

So why is there still so much talk that Stidham is capable of being the successor to Tom Brady in New England despite the college tape - which is the biggest sample size we have of Stidham throwing the football - not proving that? It's because - as college coaches and NFL scouts have explained - Stidham's college tape provides little detail into what he can do at the next level, even though that didn't stop evaluators from holding his play at Auburn against him. 

"We recruited him when he left Baylor, and we kept telling him he can't go to the SEC and play at Auburn or Florida," one Big 12 coach told Bleacher Report. "Neither one of those teams had any recent history of throwing the ball with any kind of efficiency. Our pitch was simple: You'll be a first-round pick in the NFL here in this offense. You're going to get lost there."

An NFL scout also went into more detail telling Bleacher Report how Auburn's offense is built for a mobile QB. 

"[Stidham] is playing in a phone booth between the hashes, and he has multiple play fakes to get through, and then he's supposed to look up, go through progressions and find the safeties—in the SEC, against those defensive linemen? Come on, man," another scout says. "What did they expect from him?

"That stuff is a lot easier to pull off if you have a quarterback who is a legitimate threat to beat you running the ball. Everyone is crowding the box to slow down the QB run, and the first [passing] read off the play fakes is usually the throw to make—and the receiver usually has separation."

The scout stops here for emphasis, because it's not so much a criticism of the Auburn offense as it is the reality of two lost seasons for Stidham within it.

"He had first-round talent that was mucked up by a system that didn't fit him," the scout continues. "He looked good at the Senior Bowl. He looked good at the combine. But we're a tape-is-your-resume league. And that tape at Auburn had some brutal stretches. Enough to make a lot of personnel departments push him down—and in some cases, off—draft boards."

Yes, there are four games of preseason tape from Stidham's rookie season in the NFL that can also be used to evaluate how he may perform as a starter in the NFL. And that tape bodes well in his favor. But what gets misused in arguments about Stidham's future is how he performed as a starter in college. 

Understanding why the Patriots like him so much has little to do with Stidham's tape at Auburn or where he was drafted. Instead, it has to do with his physical abilities as a passer, which weren't displayed all too often during his time in the SEC but were flashed at the NFL Combine, the Senior Bowl and his Pro Day. The mental aspect of his game - which was displayed in meeting rooms with scouts and coaches - doesn't entirely show up on tape either. 

So, instead of looking at his tape from his days at Auburn, what should be looked at is how many scouts and coaches believe Stidham's ability was hampered by a college system that didn't work to his strengths. More importantly, Bill Belichick - who has a history of developing talent at the quarterback position - drafted Stidham and seemingly looks ready to have him compete for a starting job in 2020. Because of that, Stidham should be looked at as a QB who is capable of being a starter in the NFL until he proves otherwise. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PFF's 2010s All-Decade Team Correctly Distinguishes Best Patriots Players of Past Decade

Unlike the NFL's All-Decade team, PFF used the correct position labels while also accurately distinguishing who the best Patriots players were over the past decade.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Tom Brady Explains Decision to Leave Patriots in Players' Tribune Piece

"Playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a change, a challenge, an opportunity to lead and collaborate, and also to be seen and heard."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

The NFL has informed all teams that they will be conducting the draft…

PatsFan6967

Could Bill Belichick Do the Unthinkable and Trade Stephon Gilmore?

If Bill Belichick wants to finalize his primary goals for this offseason, then trading All-Pro cornerback and DPOY Stephon Gilmore could be on the horizon.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

WATCH: Check Out WrestleMania 36's Fiery Intro Starring Rob Gronkowski

Gronk fired up fans who were ready to sit down and watch the two day pay-per-view event.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

7 Former Patriots Players Make NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2010s

Brady was one of eight unanimous selections by the committee.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

President says "he believes" 2020 NFL season should start on time in…

Christopher Smitherman II

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots Had Pre-Draft Meeting With FIU QB James Morgan

Morgan is one of this year's most controversial prospects at the quarterback position.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Rob Gronkowski Wins 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36

The former Patriots star dove his way to his first ever WWE belt.

Devon Clements

McKinney’s name has floated around as a potential first round choice…

Max McAuliffe