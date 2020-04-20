PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Chase Winovich's Rookie Stats Should Have You Excited About His Future

Devon Clements

One of the best values the New England Patriots were able to acquire in the 2019 NFL Draft was edge defender Chase Winovich. 

As a player that played alongside Rashan Gary at Michigan, Winovich slipped down the draft board last year because of the hype surrounding Gary. The Green Bay Packers ended up taking Gary in the first round, and Winovich fell into the Patriots' lap in the third round. Because of that, Winovich was labeled by many as the best value addition by any team in the league during the draft last year. 

During his rookie season, Winovich was a rotational piece in the front-seven for the Patriots. But despite being just a rotational piece, the former Wolverine found himself in elite company once his first season in the NFL came to an end. 

Winovich is one of two players in the Bill Belichick era to record at least 5.5 sacks and 10 QB hits as a rookie. The other player is Chandler Jones (per Boston Sports Info). 

Last season, Winovich had 5.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and four tackles for loss. In Jones' rookie season - which was 2012 - he had six sacks, 12 QB hits and eight tackles for loss. While Jones' stats were a little bit better than Winovich's were when comparing their rookie seasons, it's also worth noting that Jones played 67% of the defensive snaps in 2012, meanwhile Winovich played in 29% of the defensive snaps in 2019 (per Pro Football Reference). To add even more context, Winovich earned a 72.2 overall PFF grade last season, and Jones back in 2012 earned an overall grade of 76.4. 

Jones - even after being traded to Arizona in 2016 - has been amongst the league's pass rushers over the past seven years. He has recorded double-digit sacks in all but two seasons to-date. His best season was in 2019, when he recorded 19 sacks. So if Winovich is on the same trajectory as New England's 2012 first round pick, then the Patriots have an elite pass rusher on their hands yet again. 

Now that New England is without linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins - who were their top two pass rushers last season - the Patriots will be on the lookout for another pass rusher to plug in opposite of Winovich on the defensive line. If they are able to find that player in the 2020 NFL Draft, then the six-time Super Bowl champions could have one of the best, young pass rush tandems in the entire league. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LOOK: Patriots Unveil New Uniforms

New England is making their color rush uniforms their primary outfit going forward.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Joe Thuney, Patriots Aren't Close to Contract Extension

With days remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft, it looks like starting left guard Joe Thuney could be a viable trade piece on draft day.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Some of the best picks of the Belichick era

Max McAuliffe

PFF: Underrated Players in 2020 Draft

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Doing 'Due Diligence' on Tua Tagovailoa. Could They Pounce if He Falls?

"You can rest assured, if he gets into the middle of the first round and you’re sitting there at No. 23, wouldn’t you jump up and maybe get him?"

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

SI Mock Draft FTP: Patriots Trade Down Twice, Acquire 4 Draft Picks

In SI's second annual mock draft for the people, New England trades down twice in the first round to acquire multiple draft picks on Day 2.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Aren't Interested in TE Trey Burton...For Now

Burton had the best season of his six-year career in 2018.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Are Patriots Trying to Move Down in Draft?

The Patriots could be trying to move down the draft board in order to acquire a second round pick, which they currently do not have in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots' Top 50 Big Board For 2020 NFL Draft

Here is your essential draft guide for the top 50 players that are likely on the New England Patriots' radar in the 2020 NFL Draft .

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Should Absolutely Inquire About Bucs TE O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers' tight end is rumored to be on the trade market again. That means the Patriots should be picking up the phone yesterday to try and trade for him.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements