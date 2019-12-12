Isaiah Wynn Misses Week 15 Patriots Practice on Thursday

Thursday's practice report for the New England Patriots showed that starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (eye) did not participate in practice, and was the only one not do so at any extent. Those limited in practice were Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Byron Cowart (concussion), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Ted Karras (knee), Jason McCourty (groin), Mohamed Sanu (ankle), and Danny Shelton (shoulder). Tom Brady (right elbow), and N'Keal Harry (hip) were full participants in practice.

It's unknown how long Wynn's eye injury will sideline him. Hopefully it won't cause him to miss any games. Edelman is back at practice after missing Wednesday's session and adding an extra injury next to his name on the injury report the same day. He will likely receive some load management throughout the week going forward to help tend to his ailing injuries.