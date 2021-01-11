Report: Dave Ziegler Withdraws Name From Broncos GM Search, Committed To Patriots

After losing their top front-office executive last week, the New England Patriots avoid losing another key piece of their front office.

Dave Ziegler, the Patriots assistant director of player personnel, has withdrawn his name from the Denver Broncos general manager search, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Ziegler is committed to New England, as is the organization to Ziegler, per the report.

Last week, director of player personnel Nick Caserio - the Patriots de facto general manager - signed a deal to become the Houston Texans general manager. That left Ziegler as the next-best option to replace Caserio in New England's front office. That is also why it was worrisome that Ziegler was in the mix to become Denver's next general manager.

Some way, some how the Patriots convinced Ziegler to stay with New England. If I had to guess, a promotion and raise of some sort is in the works, which convinced Ziegler to stay put with the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Ziegler was the team's director of pro personnel before he was promoted to assistant director of player personnel last offseason.