HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Dave Ziegler Withdraws Name From Broncos GM Search, Committed To Patriots

The Patriots already lost one front-office executive this offseason
Author:
Publish date:

After losing their top front-office executive last week, the New England Patriots avoid losing another key piece of their front office. 

Dave Ziegler, the Patriots assistant director of player personnel, has withdrawn his name from the Denver Broncos general manager search, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Ziegler is committed to New England, as is the organization to Ziegler, per the report. 

Last week, director of player personnel Nick Caserio - the Patriots de facto general manager - signed a deal to become the Houston Texans general manager. That left Ziegler as the next-best option to replace Caserio in New England's front office. That is also why it was worrisome that Ziegler was in the mix to become Denver's next general manager. 

Some way, some how the Patriots convinced Ziegler to stay with New England. If I had to guess, a promotion and raise of some sort is in the works, which convinced Ziegler to stay put with the six-time Super Bowl champions. 

Ziegler was the team's director of pro personnel before he was promoted to assistant director of player personnel last offseason. 

USATSI_12326598_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Report: Dave Ziegler Withdraws Name From Broncos GM Search, Committed To Patriots

USATSI_13849931_168387918_lowres
News

N'Keal Harry's Struggles Continued in Second NFL Season

USATSI_15392224_168387918_lowres
News

Jake Bailey, Gunner Olszewski, Matthew Slater Named To AP’s All-Pro Team

Michael Onwenu, the New England Patriots' 5th Round Pick
GM Report

Re-Grading the Patriots' 2020 Draft Class

USATSI_15385008_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Scouting Report: Is Mac Jones the Answer for the Patriots?

USATSI_15391663
News

Cam Newton: 'Do I Think I Have Starting Talent? Absolutely'

USATSI_15248345_168387918_lowres
News

Damien Harris Is PFF's Highest-Graded Patriot of 2020

USATSI_15395187_168387918_lowres
GM Report

NFL Rumors: Texans Hire Nick Caserio as Their Next GM