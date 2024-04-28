Insider Dishes Details on Failed Patriots Trade Attempt With Bills
Despite coming out of the first round during this year's draft without a trade back into the top 32 selections, the New England Patriots ensured to turn over every stone in their pursuit of getting a second pick to utilize on Thursday night.
Now, details are beginning to unravel of a potential trade that could've gone down for New England on the opening night of the draft to acquire a second first, specifically with one of their long-time division rivals.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had an offer out to the Bills in hopes of acquiring the 32nd pick during Thursday's first round, but it was later turned down in favor of the winning bid from the Carolina Panthers.
"The Patriots had a trade offer on the table to the Bills late in the first round on Thursday night, according to a source," Reiss said. "The Bills were at pick No. 32 (after a trade back with the Chiefs), but instead of dealing with their AFC East rival Patriots for No. 34, they chose Carolina's offer to slide back one spot to No. 33."
Considering the Patriots had their eye on an addition to the receiver room after their third-overall selection, it's not a shock to see the front office try their hand at a deal to add more pass-catching talent. However, the attempt proved to be just that after the Panthers secured the pick instead. The framework likely would've involved New England's 34th-overall pick, with an additional day-three pick likely to be involved.
As for who the Patriots might have been targeting with that final pick in the first round, Reiss threw out two then-available receiver names who could've been on their radar, with the Panthers' and Bills' eventual choices being in play for New England:
"Receivers Xavier Legette and Keon Coleman were selected at 32 and 33 before the Patriots traded back from 34, so one can deduce the Patriots had either Legette or Coleman as their target -- or possibly both. My hunch is Legette."
In the end, the Patriots missed on names like Legette and Coleman to end up with Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk in the second alongside UCF's Javon Baker in the fourth, a worthwhile consolation prize. The two should bring some critical help to the team's wide receiver core and could play a significant role in the offense from day one with the correct steps.
The possibilities of what could have been for the Patriots with an additional first-round pick will still linger (especially now that Coleman plays in the division), but as long as the team's receiving group looks better than it did a year ago, this draft can still get recognized as a big-time success for New England.