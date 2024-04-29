Insider Unveils 2 Teams Patriots Could Play in London for 2024 Season
After making their debut in Germany during the 2023 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots might be embarking on a quick turnaround for another overseas game in 2024.
According to insider Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots are preparing for a potential London game being in store for next season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears sticking out as candidates for the match up.
"The NFL's schedule release comes in May, and the Patriots are preparing for the possibility of a game in London. Two of their opponents are scheduled to play there, the Jaguars and Bears, with the club expectation that the Jacksonville game would be most likely."
No matter how you slice it, New England would be set to play against a former number one overall pick under center, whether it be the Jaguars' 2021 selection of QB Trevor Lawrence or the most recent choice of Bears' Caleb Williams. It might be too early to picture a quarterback duel between either and the Patriots' third-overall pick, Drake Maye, but it would make for some must-see action in London if it comes to fruition.
A trip to London in 2024 would effectively mark the Patriots' fifth trip overseas through the franchise's history. New England has sustained a 3-1 record across their international games, losing last season's contest vs. the Colts, but coming out on top in their previous three in 2017 (33-8 in Mexico City. vs. the Oakland Raiders), 2012 (45-7 in London vs. the St. Louis Rams), and 2007 (35-7 in London vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
The league schedule is likely set to be released in the next two weeks. While we've yet to get official word from the league on the Patriots' travel plans for next season, the possibility of a London game is one to keep a keen eye on.