DeAngelo Hall's Biggest NFL Regret: Not Playing For the Patriots

In 2009, star cornerback DeAngelo Hall signed for the money, choosing a six-year, $54 million dollar deal with the Washington Redskins. Now an analyst, Hall reflects on the decision and his regret on choosing the money over a winning team.

"When I signed to play half the season with Washington in 2008, there was a line in my contract that said the team could not franchise tag me that next season," Hall said in an interview with NFL.com. "I remember negotiations for a new deal with Washington weren't going well, and there were other teams in the picture, including New England. At that time, players didn't take short-term deals, but Randy Moss had just signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Patriots. I couldn't believe it."

Although the Patriots didn't make the playoffs in the 2008 season, signing with the team would've offered a much better shot at winning a Super Bowl as opposed to playing with Washington.

Hall wanted a similar contract to what the team offered Moss. However, that was not what the six-time Super Bowl champions were willing to give him.

"In my own contract discussions with the Pats, I recall Bill Belichick telling me they couldn't give me the contract Moss signed," Hall said. "Being a young and greedy knucklehead, I chose to stay in Washington on a long-term deal (six years, $54 million), which ultimately had me making the same per-year salary as Moss."

Hall played for the Redskins from 2009-2017. During that time, the team held a losing record of 56-87. Their best years, which were 2012 (10-6) and 2015 (9-7) when they finished first in the NFC East, resulted in losses in the Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

With those two seasons as the exception, the Redskins have the reputation as being one of the worst teams in the league. Now retired, Hall recognizes the mistake he made and the impact that had on his career.

"Over a few million, I could've changed my legacy by being part of that dynasty," Hall reflected. "That was on the table for me, and I wish I would've made the decision to take less money and play for Belichick."