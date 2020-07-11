PatriotMaven
DeAngelo Hall's Biggest NFL Regret: Not Playing For the Patriots

Sarah Jacobs

In 2009, star cornerback DeAngelo Hall signed for the money, choosing a six-year, $54 million dollar deal with the Washington Redskins. Now an analyst, Hall reflects on the decision and his regret on choosing the money over a winning team. 

"When I signed to play half the season with Washington in 2008, there was a line in my contract that said the team could not franchise tag me that next season," Hall said in an interview with NFL.com. "I remember negotiations for a new deal with Washington weren't going well, and there were other teams in the picture, including New England. At that time, players didn't take short-term deals, but Randy Moss had just signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Patriots. I couldn't believe it."

Although the Patriots didn't make the playoffs in the 2008 season, signing with the team would've offered a much better shot at winning a Super Bowl as opposed to playing with Washington. 

Hall wanted a similar contract to what the team offered Moss. However, that was not what the six-time Super Bowl champions were willing to give him. 

"In my own contract discussions with the Pats, I recall Bill Belichick telling me they couldn't give me the contract Moss signed," Hall said. "Being a young and greedy knucklehead, I chose to stay in Washington on a long-term deal (six years, $54 million), which ultimately had me making the same per-year salary as Moss."

Hall played for the Redskins from 2009-2017. During that time, the team held a losing record of 56-87. Their best years, which were 2012 (10-6) and 2015 (9-7) when they finished first in the NFC East, resulted in losses in the Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, respectively. 

With those two seasons as the exception, the Redskins have the reputation as being one of the worst teams in the league. Now retired, Hall recognizes the mistake he made and the impact that had on his career. 

"Over a few million, I could've changed my legacy by being part of that dynasty," Hall reflected. "That was on the table for me, and I wish I would've made the decision to take less money and play for Belichick."

Film Review: Jakobi Meyers Can Carve Out Larger Role With Patriots in Year 2

Jakobi Meyers looks to continue his growth as a player and become a feature player in the Patriots offense.

Kyle Garvin

by

OFD

Who Will Have Better Statistical Season: Cam Newton or Tom Brady?

Now that a former MVP is replaced with another former MVP in New England, many are wondering which QB will have a better 2020 season with their new team.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

10 Most Valuable Patriots Players in Fantasy Football

A new quarterback brings a new spectrum of opportunities for the New England Patriots offense.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Cam Newton Works Out in Los Angeles With WR N'Keal Harry

Former MVP Cam Newton met up with Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry at UCLA on Thursday

Sam Connon

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Jacoby Brissett Discusses Being Traded Shadily by Patriots in 2017

Talking to Devin and Jason McCourty, Jacoby Brissett discussed what it was like to get traded by the New England Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Inside Newton and Harry's joint workouts

Max McAuliffe

Here's How Cam Newton Can Max Out Contract With Patriots

Newton would need to appear in another Super Bowl to do such.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Josh Gordon is Auctioning Off His Super Bowl LIII Ring

The auction will begin on Aug. 7.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Edelman to Jackson: We Need Uncomfortable Conversations

Julian Edelman proposes trip to Washington, D.C., museums after DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic comments

Sam Connon

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Post Epic Hype Video Welcoming Cam Newton to New England

"Hungrier than ever" is the name of the video.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements