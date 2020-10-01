Brady-Less Patriots Still Present Similar Challenges, Says Patrick Mahomes

Ahead of the Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes discussed his thoughts on the new-look Patriots and playing against them for the first time without Tom Brady in an interview with 610 sports radio.

"Yeah it's going to be a little different in that sense," Mahomes said. "But not for me. It's still going to be that same defense that's always ranked and it's one of the top five defenses in the league and we understand thats going to be a great challenge for us."

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have brought their same offensive intensity to the 2020 season and clearly did not miss a beat during the pandemic. However, Mahomes recognized Bill Belichick's great coaching ability and the team's great defense as one of the challenges his offense will face on Sunday.

"Every single time you're going to get different looks, you're going to get un-scouted looks and you're going to have to make adjustments and be able to make adjustments quickly," Mahomes said on facing the Patriots defense. "And then when you make adjustments, (Belichick) makes adjustments. It's a great challenge, but I mean it's exciting to get to go out there and play against one of the best coaches of all time, one of the best defensive coaches of all time."

Mahomes also gave credit to the New England offense, referring to Newton as a "superstar" and that the Chiefs are ready for a "great dog fight."

"Obviously we're coming off a big win but you have to move on in this league," Mahomes continued. "You're going to play great teams week in and week out and we understand it's going to be a great challenge at home and we have to find a way to protect Arrowhead."

Hosts Carrington Harrison and Sean Levine also took the opportunity to ask Mahomes if he thinks Kansas City has the ability to dominate the AFC, even the entire league, similar to the Brady/Belichick era Patriots.

"Yeah I mean its going to take everybody from the organization top down to do something like that," Mahomes said. "If you watch how they run their organization, how they run their football team, how they're coached, and how they play, they give a 120% every single rep, every single practice. That's what we have to do."

He believes that head coach Andy Reid has created a culture where that may be possible.

"I think that Coach Reid has built a great culture here and we're just going to take it week by week, day by day and just try and get the best out of each other every single day. And then when we look back at the end of our careers we'll have no regrets because we'll know we left everything we had out there on the field."

The Chiefs present one of the greatest challenges for the Patriots this season as well. Not only has their offense continued to shine, but the Chiefs defense has held each of their opponents so far this season to just 20 points, and that includes another offensive powerhouse in the Baltimore Ravens last Monday night.

The Patriots will need to be at the top of their game and work as a unit if they want to compete for a win in Kansas City.

