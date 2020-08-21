Hjalte Froholdt: The Versatile Danish Lineman

A New England Patriot that you may have forgotten about is Hjalte Froholdt.

A native of Denmark, Froholdt made the journey to the USA his sophomore year of high school as a foreign exchange student in Ohio. After helping the IMG Academy to a 10-1 season his senior year, he was recruited by the University of Arkansas as a defensive lineman, but made the switch to the offensive line after his freshman season.

Despite a successful college career, finishing out with 2,446 offensive snaps, with 1,291 pass protection and allowing just three sacks, Froholdt spent his rookie season in the NFL on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth preseason game against the New York Giants.

His interview Wednesday morning was one of the first interactions he has had with the media since last summer and most questions centered around his experience from the sidelines his rookie season.

"You know you just get to take a step back and kind of observe everyone else and try to see what their rhythm is," Froholdt said. "I just do my best to kind of pick up on their little traits and how people approach the season. I'm excited to get started again."

So far, Froholdt said that he's learned a lot from the experience.

"There are a lot of great players in the room and a lot of great coaches," he said. "I just took a lot of notes and tried my best to put my best foot forward here now when I get the opportunity to get back out there."

Recovered from his injury, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound guard had the opportunity to get on the field again this summer, and has been moved around quite a bit. But he doesn't mind switching positions, so long as he is doing what's best for the team.

"Well you know you have to be able to do as much for the team as you can and I want to play wherever they want to put me," Froholdt said in regards to being moved around the offensive line. "I want to do the best thing for the team and wherever they want to put me right now, I'm going to go in and do my best job. If it's at center or wherever, it doesn't matter."

It seems that the 24-year-old may have taken a few notes on what it means to be Patriot last season. Not only that, but having a veteran and well respected center like David Andrews to learn from helps a lot. Froholdt has been taking reps at center this summer, which is a position he isn't all too familiar with, but he's embracing the challenge.

"It's been great having David here you know just picking his brain," Froholdt said. "We have a lot of great guys in the room and just trying to learn from them, learn their techniques and the way they approach the game. David has been a great aid so far."

Although he wasn't able to get on the field last season, Froholdt used his down time as an opportunity to learn the way that the Patriots like to do things. He thinks that taking the step back has allowed him to "hone in on all the small details. now just being able to go out and execute and do it on the field is what matters."

Froholdt understands that memorizing plays and executing on the field is a constant learning process, but he is excited for the opportunity to get back on the field at whatever position is best for the team.

While he will likely play nothing more than a reserve roll in 2020, Hjalte Froholdt is continuing to learn, that way when his number is called he can step and execute effectively.