PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Ty Law Says Stephon Gilmore Is Hall of Fame Material: 'He's the Real Deal'

Sarah Jacobs

New England Patriots cornerback and last year's Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore hasn't stopped trying to improve despite coming off a historically good season. 

The now 29-year-old shut down corner has been working with North Carolina's cornerback coach Dre Bly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gilmore isn't going through a typical offseason, but he is still taking advantage of his time at home to be prepared for training camp.

His continued dedication, even while riding the DPOY high, has not gone unnoticed. Former Patriot and Hall of Fame Corner, Ty Law, praised Gilmore during an interview Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. 

“That’s what the great ones do, he is amongst the giants of the league and has a desire to be the best and stay there,” Law said. “I’m loving what he is doing and looking forward to another big year for him.”

Law, a three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time pro bowler during his tenure in New England, immediately recognized the desire in Gilmore to be the best and continue to keep that title. 

“He’s the real deal. And he still seeks advice and asks questions," Law said. "He’s still eager to learn. If he keeps it up, he’ll be around a long time. One day, you’ll see him in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the NFL Hall of Fame, as well.”

Gilmore was awarded the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award after the Patriots defense finished No. 1 in the league in total yards per game allowed with 275.9 and 25 interceptions. Gilmore accounted for six of those interceptions, which tied him for first in the league. He finished second in interceptions returned for a touchdown with two. Not to mention that he had 20 passes defended and 53 tackles. 

Gilmore will be a crucial part of the Patriots defense going forward as the team transitions into the post-Tom Brady era. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Eagles May 'Explore' Trading For Patriots G Joe Thuney

Philadelphia may look to trade for New England's All-Pro guard after Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending injury.

Devon Clements

James White Preparing to 'Speak Up', Become Vocal Leader For Patriots

The Patriots have a mountain of challenges to overcome after an offseason overloaded with change.

Chris Mitchell

Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

"Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest?"

Devon Clements

by

welland

What the new practice rules mean for the New England Patriots

Max McAuliffe

These Patriots RBs Were Among Best DYAR Backs of 2010s

These running backs were incredibly productive over the past decade.

Devon Clements

Isaiah Wynn Ready to Add 'Consistent' to His Resume

After a lot of injury issues to start his career, Isaiah Wynn wants to be a consistent player for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Sam Minton

Tom Brady's Departure Will Be Bulletin Board Material For Bill Belichick, Patriots

The Patriots will enter the 2020 season with a massive chip on their shoulder, which is bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Devon Clements

Patriots Fans React to Tom Brady, Buccaneers Uniform Unveiling

The saltiness was at an all-time high for Pats Nation on Tuesday.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots Announce Jersey Numbers For Newly-Added Veterans

Hoyer will go back to his old number, meanwhile Brandon Copeland will take Elandon Roberts' old number.

Devon Clements

Damien Harris Poised For Larger Workload

Damien Harris was a nonfactor in 2019 but now has a chance to make an impact in 2020.

Sam Minton

by

Chris Mitchell