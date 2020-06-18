Ty Law Says Stephon Gilmore Is Hall of Fame Material: 'He's the Real Deal'

New England Patriots cornerback and last year's Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore hasn't stopped trying to improve despite coming off a historically good season.

The now 29-year-old shut down corner has been working with North Carolina's cornerback coach Dre Bly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gilmore isn't going through a typical offseason, but he is still taking advantage of his time at home to be prepared for training camp.

His continued dedication, even while riding the DPOY high, has not gone unnoticed. Former Patriot and Hall of Fame Corner, Ty Law, praised Gilmore during an interview Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

“That’s what the great ones do, he is amongst the giants of the league and has a desire to be the best and stay there,” Law said. “I’m loving what he is doing and looking forward to another big year for him.”

Law, a three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time pro bowler during his tenure in New England, immediately recognized the desire in Gilmore to be the best and continue to keep that title.

“He’s the real deal. And he still seeks advice and asks questions," Law said. "He’s still eager to learn. If he keeps it up, he’ll be around a long time. One day, you’ll see him in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and the NFL Hall of Fame, as well.”

Gilmore was awarded the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award after the Patriots defense finished No. 1 in the league in total yards per game allowed with 275.9 and 25 interceptions. Gilmore accounted for six of those interceptions, which tied him for first in the league. He finished second in interceptions returned for a touchdown with two. Not to mention that he had 20 passes defended and 53 tackles.

Gilmore will be a crucial part of the Patriots defense going forward as the team transitions into the post-Tom Brady era.