Here's Why Cam Newton Hasn't Moved His Family To New England

So far the Cam Newton experience can only be described as a great success for the New England Patriots. Part of the reason why might be due to Newton's mindset.

When talking with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show this week, Newton talked about he views this season as a "business trip," noting that he hasn't even moved his family to New England yet.

“I am a person who takes everything to heart, I mean anything. The whole decision, and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me. The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regularity, that’s angry in itself for me. I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children, and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me. That is as serious as I am making it and that’s as serious it is.

"Not to mention, I have so much to prove. I could care less about other critics, but more or less I have so much to prove to myself. I have seen a lot of great football being played. I have seen a lot of great football being played over the time I was injured and whatnot. You have to question yourself and question the man that you are and say, ‘Can you still play at a high level?’ There’s an expectation that I have for myself and I am just trying to meet it every single day of my life.”

Later in his interview with WEEI, Newton said that eventually he wants his kids to join him in Boston.

The Patriots have started the season 2-1, and seem like at the very minimum they will compete for the AFC East title. A lot of their success is because of Newton.

New England's Week 1 win can be accredited to Newton. He was the leading rusher for the team. Then in Week 2, Patriots fans saw Newton show how well he can throw the ball. So far this season, he has thrown for over 700 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Also, the 2015 MVP has run for 149 yards and four touchdowns.

Newton has shown that he is still a top quarterback in the NFL. He is a dual-threat player who can cause a lot of problems for opponents.

One of the reasons that critics worried about Newton joining the Patriots was his bold personality. Some wondered if he would be able to fit into "the Patriot way." But so far Newton has fit in just fine. He has been a great leader and a great teammate.

Newton seems completely invested in this season. He wants to prove all his critics wrong and show that he still has some gas left in the tank.

He is all business in 2020, and that should scare his opponents.

