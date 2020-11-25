SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

SI Power Rankings: Patriots Fall After Ugly Loss To Texans

Devon Clements

Week 11 marked one of the worst losses of the season for the New England Patriots, and that's why they are ranked so low in this week's Sports Illustrated power rankings. 

After a 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday, the Patriots find themselves ranked No. 20 in SI's Week 12 power rankings. 

Gary Grambling, who was the member of The MMQB in charge of creating the rankings this week, had this to say about New England:

For the second straight year they were outclassed in Houston; even with no Laremy Tunsil in the lineup for the Texans, New England didn’t get anywhere near Deshaun Watson. Envisioning Cam Newton complemented by the Patriots’ 2019 defense is a good thought exercise—rebuilding the defensive front seven and adding more weapons at receiver are probably more pressing short-term needs than quarterback in Foxboro.

After losing to the Texans and falling to 4-6, New England now has a seven percent chance of making the playoffs. Part of that is because of who they have remaining on their schedule. 

The Patriots have the Cardinals, Chargers, Rams, Dolphins, Bills and Jets left to face. Of those games, the Jets are the only team that seems like a winnable game at this point for New England based on how the six-time Super Bowl champions have looked on both sides of the football through 10 games. Even at that, the Patriots squeaked out a 30-27 win over the Jets by a last-second field goal back in early November, so it's not out of the question that New York gets their first win of the season against New England in Week 17. 

If the Patriots want to have any chance of making the playoffs, they need to win the remaining games on the schedule. But if they even lose a single game, their playoff hopes are diminished. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Rex Burkhead Injury Means for Damien Harris, Sony Michel

With Rex Burkhead out for the rest of the season, the New England Patriots will have some decisions to make in the backfield.

Sam Minton

New England Patriots' Week 11 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Houston Texans in Week 11?

Max McAuliffe

Instant Takeaways from Patriots' 27-20 Loss to Texans

The Patriots fall to 4-6 on the season.

Devon Clements

3 Players To Watch in Patriots’ Week 11 Matchup vs. Texans

Stephon Gilmore is expected to return to the lineup after a three-game absence.

Max McAuliffe

The Takeaway Week 11: Make Deshaun 'Houdini' Watson Disappear

If the Patriots want to extend their win streak in Week 11, they must shut down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Aryanna Prasad

Patriots Activate Sony Michel, Release Derek Rivers, Hjalte Froholdt

https://twitter.com/jeffphowe/status/1330180794648813576?s=20

Devon Clements

3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 11 Game vs. Texans

One of the best pass-rushers of all time is matching up against a rookie Sunday

Sam Connon

Where Do Patriots Stand in AFC East Through 10 Weeks?

After their win over the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots have made the AFC East interesting once again.

Sam Minton

3 Stats to Know for Patriots' Week 11 Game vs. Texans

Here are the three stats to know before watching Sunday's game against Houston.

Sarah Jacobs

Film Review: Damien Harris, the Patriots' Bell-Cow Back Moving Forward

Running back Damien Harris has the looks of a top ten player at his position after Sunday night's performance against the Ravens.

Max McAuliffe