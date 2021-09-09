2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher Predictions
Not long ago, it was as close to a certainty as one might get from the world of professional football. The New England Patriots would be (at the very least) favored to win the AFC East.
However, things have changed within the past two seasons. Tom Brady is a champion in Tampa, and both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have emerged as potential favorites within the division. Meanwhile, the Pats finished 7-9 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Despite the team’s struggles last season, there is a great deal of optimism surrounding the Patriots in 2021. In addition to their lavish spending in free-agency, the Pats also selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 1993. With Alabama’s Mac Jones set to take the reins of New England’s offense, the expectations are high in Foxboro, Massachusetts. For many Patriots fans, the sky is the limit.
Perhaps the greater question would be: ‘How does the rest of the league view the Patriots’ chances of contending in 2021?’
Based on a survey of 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers and editors, the Pats look poised to improve, but still fall short of fulfilling their championship aspirations.
Eight of the publishers/editors have the exact same final four for the 2021 season; 16 have a Buffalo-Kansas City rematch in the AFC Championship Game; 15 have a Green Bay-Tampa Bay rematch in the NFC Championship Game.
In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game: of course, Buffalo and Kansas City, with Cleveland as the third team. The NFC has six different representatives, with the Rams, Arizona, New Orleans and Seattle joining Tampa Bay and Green Bay.
New England had the one non-Buffalo first-place vote along with 17 second-place finishes and 10 third-place votes, putting them second in the AFC predictions, based on consensus.
Here was the Patriot Maven ballot, followed by the SI Fan Nation consensus and each of the 27 other individual predictions:
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati*
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City*
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay*
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit*
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay*
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NICK FIERRO, Bills Central
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
ALAIN POUPART, All Dolphins
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
TODD KARPOVICH, Raven Country
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2, Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Philadelphia
3. Washington
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
JAMES RAPIEN, All Bengals
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Philadelphia
3. Dallas
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
PETE SMITH, Browns Digest
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay
NOAH STRACKBEIN, All Steelers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. New York Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
COLE THOMPSON, Texans Daily
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Carolina
3. New Orleans
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams
JOHN SHIPLEY, Jaguar Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
HONDO CARPENTER, Raider Maven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay
FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
TIMM HAMM, Cowboy Maven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City
PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country
AFC EAST
1. New England
2. Buffalo
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
ED KRACZ, Eagle Maven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Arizona
3. L.A. Rams
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. N.Y. Jets
4. Miami
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Cleveland
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. Arizona
4. San Francisco
NFC wild cards: Chicago, Dallas, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo
GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Bear Digest
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Houston
4. Jacksonville
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
JOHN MAAKARON, All Lions
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay
BILL HUBER, Packer Central
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. L.A. Rams
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore
2. Cleveland
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. Seattle
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle
DAVE HOLCOMB, Falcon Report
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Pittsburgh
2. Baltimore
3. Cleveland
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Las Vegas
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay
KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Dallas
2. Washington
3. Philadelphia
4. N.Y. Giants
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. Arizona
4. Los Angeles Rams
NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans
NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay
Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City
ZACH GOODALL, All Bucs
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Pittsburgh
3. Baltimore
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Carolina
4. Atlanta
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams
Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland
HOWARD BALZER, All Cardinals
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Indianapolis
2. Tennessee
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee
AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. San Francisco
3. L.A. Rams
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland
NICK COTHREL, Ram Digest
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1.Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Las Vegas
4. Denver
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. L.A. Rams
2. San Francisco
3. Seattle
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams
GRANT COHN, All 49ers
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. Miami
3. New England
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. L.A. Chargers
3. Denver
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. N.Y. Giants
3. Dallas
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Minnesota
3. Chicago
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. Atlanta
3. New Orleans
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Arizona
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Seattle
NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle
NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona
CORBIN SMITH, Seahawk Maven
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo
2. New England
3. Miami
4. N.Y. Jets
AFC NORTH
1. Cleveland
2. Baltimore
3. Pittsburgh
4. Cincinnati
AFC SOUTH
1. Tennessee
2. Indianapolis
3. Jacksonville
4. Houston
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City
2. Denver
3. L.A. Chargers
4. Las Vegas
AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England
AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee
NFC EAST
1. Washington
2. Dallas
3. N.Y. Giants
4. Philadelphia
NFC NORTH
1. Green Bay
2. Chicago
3. Minnesota
4. Detroit
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay
2. New Orleans
3. Atlanta
4. Carolina
NFC WEST
1. Seattle
2. L.A. Rams
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco
NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle
Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City
(*Alain Poupart, Publisher, SI All Dolphins contributed to this story)