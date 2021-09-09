2021 SI Fan Nation Team Publisher Predictions

SI Fan Nation team publishers provide their divisional, wild card, conference and Super Bowl predictions for the 2021 NFL season. What is the Patriots’ prognostication?

Not long ago, it was as close to a certainty as one might get from the world of professional football. The New England Patriots would be (at the very least) favored to win the AFC East.

However, things have changed within the past two seasons. Tom Brady is a champion in Tampa, and both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have emerged as potential favorites within the division. Meanwhile, the Pats finished 7-9 in 2020, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Despite the team’s struggles last season, there is a great deal of optimism surrounding the Patriots in 2021. In addition to their lavish spending in free-agency, the Pats also selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 1993. With Alabama’s Mac Jones set to take the reins of New England’s offense, the expectations are high in Foxboro, Massachusetts. For many Patriots fans, the sky is the limit.

Perhaps the greater question would be: ‘How does the rest of the league view the Patriots’ chances of contending in 2021?’

Based on a survey of 28 SI Fan Nation team publishers and editors, the Pats look poised to improve, but still fall short of fulfilling their championship aspirations.

Eight of the publishers/editors have the exact same final four for the 2021 season; 16 have a Buffalo-Kansas City rematch in the AFC Championship Game; 15 have a Green Bay-Tampa Bay rematch in the NFC Championship Game.

In terms of the Super Bowl, the predictions produced only three different AFC teams appearing in the big game: of course, Buffalo and Kansas City, with Cleveland as the third team. The NFC has six different representatives, with the Rams, Arizona, New Orleans and Seattle joining Tampa Bay and Green Bay.

New England had the one non-Buffalo first-place vote along with 17 second-place finishes and 10 third-place votes, putting them second in the AFC predictions, based on consensus.

Here was the Patriot Maven ballot, followed by the SI Fan Nation consensus and each of the 27 other individual predictions:

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

--------------------------------------------------------

SI FAN NATION PUBLISHER DIVISION RACES CONSENSUS (*-indicates unanimous)

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati*

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City*

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay*

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit*

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay*

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NICK FIERRO, Bills Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Denver.

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland.

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle.

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

-------------------------------------------------------------------

ALAIN POUPART, All Dolphins

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TODD KARPOVICH, Raven Country

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2, Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Cleveland, Pittsburgh

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Baltimore

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Philadelphia

3. Washington

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JAMES RAPIEN, All Bengals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, Indianapolis

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Philadelphia

3. Dallas

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PETE SMITH, Browns Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Dallas

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Cleveland over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NOAH STRACKBEIN, All Steelers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. New York Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Washington

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

COLE THOMPSON, Texans Daily

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Miami, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Carolina

3. New Orleans

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Dallas, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over L.A. Rams

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JOHN SHIPLEY, Jaguar Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JOSHUA BRISCO, Arrowhead Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, L.A. Rams

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

HONDO CARPENTER, Raider Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, Washington, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

FERNANDO RAMIREZ, Charger Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

-------------------------------------------------------------------

TIMM HAMM, Cowboy Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------------------------

PATRICIA TRAINA, Giants Country

AFC EAST

1. New England

2. Buffalo

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Buffalo, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Giants, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

ED KRACZ, Eagle Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Indianapolis, Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Arizona

3. L.A. Rams

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Dallas

NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DAVID HARRISON, Washington Football

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. N.Y. Jets

4. Miami

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Cleveland

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. Arizona

4. San Francisco

NFC wild cards: Chicago, Dallas, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over Green Bay

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Buffalo

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GENE CHAMBERLAIN, Bear Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Houston

4. Jacksonville

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: L.A. Chargers, Baltimore, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

-------------------------------------------------------------------

JOHN MAAKARON, All Lions

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Tampa Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

BILL HUBER, Packer Central

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. L.A. Rams

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, Seattle, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------------------------

WILL RAGATZ, Inside the Vikings

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore

2. Cleveland

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Cleveland, Denver, New England

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. Seattle

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Seattle over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Seattle

-------------------------------------------------------------------

DAVE HOLCOMB, Falcon Report

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Pittsburgh

2. Baltimore

3. Cleveland

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Las Vegas

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Miami, Las Vegas

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Pittsburgh

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN, All Panthers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo over Cleveland

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Seattle, New Orleans, Los Angeles

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Buffalo over Green Bay

-------------------------------------------------------------------

KYLE MOSLEY, Saints News Network

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Dallas

2. Washington

3. Philadelphia

4. N.Y. Giants

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. Arizona

4. Los Angeles Rams

NFC wild cards: Washington, San Francisco, New Orleans

NFC Championship Game: New Orleans over Green Bay

Super Bowl: New Orleans over Kansas City

-------------------------------------------------------------------

ZACH GOODALL, All Bucs

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Pittsburgh

3. Baltimore

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Baltimore

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Carolina

4. Atlanta

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: Minnesota, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Tampa Bay over L.A. Rams

Super Bowl: Tampa Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

HOWARD BALZER, All Cardinals

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Indianapolis

2. Tennessee

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: New England, Baltimore, Tennessee

AFC Championship Game: Cleveland over Kansas City

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. San Francisco

3. L.A. Rams

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, L.A. Rams, Minnesota

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Cleveland

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NICK COTHREL, Ram Digest

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1.Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Las Vegas

4. Denver

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, L.A. Chargers, Miami

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. L.A. Rams

2. San Francisco

3. Seattle

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: San Francisco, New Orleans, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: L.A. Rams over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over L.A. Rams

-------------------------------------------------------------------

GRANT COHN, All 49ers

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. Miami

3. New England

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. L.A. Chargers

3. Denver

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Miami, Baltimore, L.A. Chargers

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Buffalo.

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. N.Y. Giants

3. Dallas

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Minnesota

3. Chicago

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. Atlanta

3. New Orleans

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Arizona

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Seattle

NFC wild cards: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle

NFC Championship Game: Arizona over Tampa Bay

Super Bowl: Kansas City over Arizona

-------------------------------------------------------------------

CORBIN SMITH, Seahawk Maven

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo

2. New England

3. Miami

4. N.Y. Jets

AFC NORTH

1. Cleveland

2. Baltimore

3. Pittsburgh

4. Cincinnati

AFC SOUTH

1. Tennessee

2. Indianapolis

3. Jacksonville

4. Houston

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City

2. Denver

3. L.A. Chargers

4. Las Vegas

AFC wild cards: Baltimore, Indianapolis, New England

AFC Championship Game: Kansas City over Tennessee

NFC EAST

1. Washington

2. Dallas

3. N.Y. Giants

4. Philadelphia

NFC NORTH

1. Green Bay

2. Chicago

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Atlanta

4. Carolina

NFC WEST

1. Seattle

2. L.A. Rams

3. San Francisco

4. Arizona

NFC wild cards: New Orleans, L.A. Rams, San Francisco

NFC Championship Game: Green Bay over Seattle

Super Bowl: Green Bay over Kansas City

