A Matter of Trust: Patriots RB James White Expresses the Importance of Having Bill Belichick’s Confidence

When speaking with reporters on Monday, James White revealed the most important reason for his decision to return to the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots running back James White is no stranger to adversity.

In 2020, White was a mainstay on a Patriots’ team which finished 7-9, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. In his first season in the post-Tom Brady era in New England, White’s production dipped from that of previous seasons. He finished the 2020 season with 121 yards rushing with two touchdowns and 375 yards receiving with one touchdown.

However, White’s season was shrouded in tragedy for a much more serious reason. Having lost his father in September (in a Florida car crash that also seriously injured his mother), the Patriots offensive captain understandably played the season with a heavy heart, and a pain incomparable to anything he could experience on a football field.

In the midst of sorrow, White still entered 2021 with a great deal of optimism. After weighing several options in free agency, he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, once again agreeing to call New England his football home. Unfortunately, his season would be cut short by injury. During the Pats’ Week Three loss to the New Orleans Saints, the 30-year-old suffered a hip subluxation, ending his 2021 campaign.

Once again, White faced an offseason of uncertainty. The soon-to-be free agent had suffered an injury requiring a great deal of time and energy from which to recuperate. In fact, the four-time Patriots team captain began to wonder if his days on a football field had come to an untimely end.

“At first, you think you’re never going to be out there again,” White told reporters during a Monday morning video conference.

Still, White was neither willing nor ready to walk away from the game of football, just yet.

As he continues to recover from his injury, White remains dedicated to making an impact on the Patriots offense in 2022. Having signed a two-year, $5 million deal to remain in New England, the Oklahoma State product hopes to continue on in his leadership role in the Patriots locker room. According to White, Bill Belichick’s confidence in his abilities was the primary reason for his decision to return to New England.

“I was open to anything,” White said. “I didn’t really know what my free agency market was going to be like coming off this injury. Whether anybody would want to ‘quote-unquote’ take a chance on me…But Bill had the confidence and wanted me back, so that was kind of important to me. To still be wanted after this is definitely something that helped me out a lot.”

“Being wanted after an injury like that is not highly likely, especially at the running back position. That’s just the way it’s been. So it was an easy decision for me. Bill is one of the greatest coaches of all time. We’ve built a great relationship over the years. For him to still have the confidence in me, it means a lot.”

While White’s perseverance is one of his most admirable traits, he is still among the best role-specific running backs in the NFL. He is perhaps best known as a third-down specialist. Yet, he can be used effectively on all three downs, as well. The 29-year-old is at his best when catching passes out of the backfield, especially in up-tempo situations such as two-minute drills. Even though White has gained comparatively few yards on the ground (given his status as a running back,) he has shown the ability to successfully carry the football when asked to do so. The Patriots are undoubtedly hoping that the synergy, which he developed with quarterback Mac Jones in the early goings of 2021 will continue into the upcoming season.

While it may be early to predict the potential of the Patriots running game, it is certain that James White’s perseverance will make him a notable factor in New England’s plans for 2022. In doing so, White will reciprocate the trust which his head coach has shown in him…a trust that is likely to keep him in a Patriots uniform for the rest of his career.