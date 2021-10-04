Ain’t that a Kick? — Patriots Fall to Brady, Buccaneers 19-17

A 56-yard field goal attempt by Nick Folk just falls short, as the Pats bow to Brady and the Buccaneers in Week Four, dropping the Pats to 1-3 on the season.

As Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles once sang, ‘Who says you can’t go home?”

Of course, Bon Jovi also has been known to belt-out “This is Our House” from time to time.

On Sunday, the former would be the more appropriate lyric. With emotions running high, and the rain falling, Tom Brady led his Buccaneer crew out of Tampa Bay into Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots, in what was billed as the most-anticipated regular-season matchups in the NFL’s modern era.

Following a brief tribute on the Gillette Stadium video screen, Brady commenced his homecoming by leading the Bucs to the field to a choir of chants of his name, similar to that which was heard for two decades. However, when it was time for Brady to lead his first drive, he was greeted with a notable chorus of boos; letting the former face of the franchise know that he was now in enemy territory…at least for the night.

Still, Brady and the Bucs would be the ones left standing. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion would finish the night completing 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards, while running back Leonard Fournette carried the ball 20 times for 91 yards. For the Patriots, Mac Jones proved that the Patriots future at the position is bright. The rookie completed 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. However a missed 56-yard field goal attempt with just under a minute to play would be the deciding factor, as the Patriots fell to the Buccaneers 19-17, dropping them to 1-3 on the 2021 season.

First Half Highlights:

The Bucs would strike first, with a ten-play, 71-yard drive. Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans got the best of Pats’ cornerback J.C. Jackson on two separate occasions. The highlight of the drive was Brady’s 28-yard completion to Evans, giving the 44-yard-old quarterback the all time passing-yardage record. Following Evans’ catch, Brady stood at 80, 359 passing yards, one yard greater than Drew Brees. (Brady would eventually finish the night with 80,560 total passing yards.)The Bucs would have to settle for three, however after a Brady incompletion to tight end Cameron Brate. Kicker Ryan Succop would connect on the 29-yard field goal, putting the Bucs ahead by three.

Buccaneers 3, Patriots 0

The Patriots found the endzone first on Sunday night, with an eleven-play, 74-yard drive. Mac Jones showed both poise and leadership, connecting with Kendrick Bourne on three receptions, two of which went for 16 yards. Jones found tight end Hunter Henry, who for an 11-yard touchdown

Patriots 7, Buccaneers 3

The Bucs would once again light the scoreboard to close out the second quarter with an eight play, 69-yard drive. Brady again showed his prowess in the two-minute drill with two deep completions to receiver Chris Godwin for 26 and 28 yards respectively. Still, the Pats kept the Bucs in check, keeping them out of the endzone. Succop made the 44-yarder, and the Bucs cut the Patriots lead to one point at the half.

Patriots 7, Buccaneers 6

Second Half Highlights:

The Bucs would finally find the endzone with 3:29 left in the third quarter on an eight play, 52-yard drive. Ironically, the score came on a drive that almost wasn’t. Bucs returner Jaydon Mickens appeared to have the ball knocked loose by Pats’ special teams captain Matthew Slater. The fumble was recovered by New England fullback Jakob Johnson. However, Slater was ruled to have prematurely traveled out of bounds and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct. As a result, the Patriots would punt the ball back to Tampa. The Bucs would ride the run game, effectively utilizing Leonard Fournette in the wet conditions in Foxboro. The drive would culminate in an eight-yard touchdown rush by Ronald Jones.

Buccaneers 13, Patriots 7

In a drive, reminiscent of his predecessor, Jones would answer the Bucs scoring drive with one of his own. The 23-year-old would lead the Pats on a seven-play, 77-yards. He connected with receivers Nelson Agholor (13 yards) and N’Keal Harry (10 yards) before finding tight end Jonnu Smith for a 12-yard gain off the screen. Smith would cap the drive with a one-yard touchdown grab, and the Pats would re-take the lead.

Patriots 14, Buccaneers 13

Tampa Bay would answer the Patriots drive with a 15-play, 68 yard drive, culminating in a 27-yard field goal by Ryan Succop. Brady had the Bucs at first-and-goal with 8:55 left in the fourth-quarter, once again paced by Fournette. Still, Brady and the Buch were unable to put more than three on the board.

Buccaneers 16, Patriots 14

The see-saw second half continued with another three-point scoring drive, this time from the Patriots. Jones led the Pats on an eight-play, 66-drive with a bit of trickery added to the mix. Following a 21-yard completion from Jones to Jakobi Meyers, Meyers himself would complete a 30-yard pass to Nelson Agholor to put the Patriots in position for the score. Following a near-interception at the line of scrimmage intended for Jonnu Smith, the Pats turned to Nick Folk, who connected on the 27-yard field goal. It was Folk’s 36th consecutive field goal, tying him with Matt Stover for sixth on the all time list of consecutive made-field goals.

Patriots 17, Buccaneers 16

As the two-minute warning sounded, the defending Super Bowl Champions would yet again answer the Patriots previous scoring drive. Brady led the Bucs 45 yards on seven plays. Though he would attempt to find receiver Antonio Brown on a couple of deep shots into the endzone, the Bucs would settle for three, but would regain the lead.

Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

Despite promising field position, following a 20-yard defensive pass interference call against Tampa Bay defensive back Jordan Whitehead, the Pats would stall in their progress. NIck Folk would attempt to win the game with a 56-yard field goal attempt. However, the ball would hit the left upright, securing the win for the Bucs.

Final: Buccaneers 19, Patriots 17

Injury Watch:

Henry Anderson left in the second quarter with a chest injury. He was listed as questionable to return almost immediately upon leaving the game. Just prior to the start of the second half, it was announced that Anderson would not return to the game.

Patriots safety Cody Davis also left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury.

Up Next:

The Patriots travel to Houston to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, October 10, 2021.