Patriots Center David Andrews Gives Optimistic Update About Returning Next Season

Devon Clements

Late last August, New England Patriots starting center David Andrews was dealing with a blood clot in his lungs, which forced him to miss the entire 2019 season. It was a scary situation for the veteran offensive lineman, as missing playing time was the least of his worries. 

While Ted Karras did an exceptional job of filling in for Andrews, with Karras' contract expiring this offseason it was uncertain how the center position would play out for the Patriots in 2020. 

However, Andrews gave a promising update to his health status at the Amos House in Providence, RI, while also saying he is optimistic that he will be back for the 2020 season. 

"I feel great," Andrews said via Mike Reiss on Monday. "I have a bunch of doctors' appointments in February. [Hopefully] get all that cleared up and be good to go for next year."

Andrews also said he is itching to get back out on the field, while also saying that coaching is a possibility in the future, though it won't be anytime soon. 

"I'm not ready to be done playing football. If there is any chance I can go play football, that's what I'm going to do," Andrews said. "You really take pride in being out there, and that's what I want to do. I want to play football. Maybe coach one day, but not for a long time."

The fifth-year center returning to the lineup next season will be a big boost to New England's offensive line. That unit was still top 10 in the league (per Football Outsiders) despite being riddled with injuries all season long. But getting back to their 2018 form as one of the best offensive lines in the league is where they need to be if they don't want to fall short yet again of another Super Bowl appearance like they did this season. If Andrews returns as the full time starter next season, that should bring the unit back to full form. 

