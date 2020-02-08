NFL Rumors: Are Cowboys Actually Interested in Tom Brady?

There has been no shortage of teams that have been rumored to be interested in New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

Most of the teams who have been mentioned in the Brady sweepstakes, like the Raiders, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Chargers, could use an upgrade at the quarterback position. However, there are other teams like the Titans, who have a capable quarterback (ie Ryan Tannehill) but may want to get slightly better at the position and have a connection to the long-tenured Patriot.

But there is one more team that has surfaced as a potential suitor for Brady, who also has a capable QB set to hit the market: The Dallas Cowboys.

While the idea of Dallas being the landing spot for Brady seemed like a crazy idea at first, former Cowboy and Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin said something on the radio on Friday that makes that scenario seem much more real than it previously was.

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction," Irvin said during an interview with WEEI's "Dale & Keefe". "It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’ I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.

"I just don’t know if there’s a real possibility of that happening.”

While Irvin gave no hint as to who exactly he was talking to down in Miami, one could speculate it was someone within the Cowboys organization since Irvin has a close relationship with ownership and people in the front-office in Dallas.

Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' current QB, is coming off a career year in which he threw for 4,900 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Dallas has been unable to come to an agreement on a new contract with Prescott, who is slated to be a free agent this offseason, which is why America's Team could be looking for a new quarterback come March 18.

Prescott is looking for a contract upwards of $35 million per year, which is why the team could either franchise tag him or let him walk in free agency. However, if Dallas let him walk, they could sign Brady to a much cheaper contract than Prescott was demanding, while also bringing in a player that would surely fill seats for owner Jerry Jones.

In the end, it's more unlikely that Brady would want to go to Dallas than it is that the Cowboys would want him, simply because of the coaching staff in place and how Jones runs his organization with a hands-on approach. So, while Irvin's comments could spark some conversation about another potential landing spot for the 42-year-old QB, the idea of Brady becoming a Cowboy doesn't seem crazy anymore, but still not likely.