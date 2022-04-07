Back to Work: New England QB Mac Jones Leads Offseason Throwing Sessions with Patriots Pass-Catchers

With the New England Patriots’ offseason workout program set to begin on April 18, some members of the Pats’ offense look to be getting a head start on their preparations for the upcoming 2022 season.

On Tuesday, Patriots’ receivers Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, as well as running back J.J. Taylor joined quarterback Mac Jones in Tampa, Florida for an offseason throwing session. Jones has been taking an active organization role in the activities, indicating that the 23-year-old will have an increased leadership role in 2022.

Bourne shared a series of short videos via his Instagram stories, showing the teammates enjoying the Florida weather, while getting a solid workout.

While organized team activities have yet to commence, the Pats wideouts and their quarterback are already building chemistry for the upcoming season. One of the highlights from Tuesday’s session was a solid connection on a deep ball from Jones to Agholor. Though the 28-year-old has been the subject of trade rumors as of late, his presence at the workout indicates that he appears to be a part of the Pats plans at the position. In addition to looking sharp in his activities, Agholor also offered some insight on his teammates’ physical changes, as he and Bourne remarked that Meyers has added some additional muscle bulk, raising his weight to 225 pounds. The former USC Trojan also mentioned that Mac Jones is “getting leaner.” Earlier this offseason, the Pats QB had expressed his intention to undergo a stricter offseason workout regimen, incorporating a healthier diet in the process.

But, wait…there’s more.

On Wednesday, Jones and the quartet of Patriots pass catchers were joined by the newest member of the team, wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Just one day removed from his acquisition being made official, Parker arrived in Tampa to take part in the workouts, alongside Jones, Bourne, Meyers, Agholor and Taylor.

In addition to getting acclimated to his new teammates, Parker introduced himself to New England and its fan base through a video posted to the Patriots website.

“I’m very excited,” Parker said. “I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance and gave me an opportunity just to come out and help out the team in whatever way I can. I appreciate the fans for their support, and I’m just looking forward to it. I’m ready to get it going.”

Despite being much maligned for much of the 2021 season, the Pats corps of wide receivers has the chance to be a much improved unit for 2022. Their degree of success will largely be determined by their synergy with Jones. Even with the loss of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Patriots aerial attack is expected to remain timing-based, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws. While Bourne and Meyers will continue to thrive in said system, the emergence of Parker, combined with an improved Agholor can give the Patriots an added vertical threat which was not present in 2021. The collaboration currently underway in Tampa is a strong indication that the Pats are serious about increasing the productivity of their passing game. In the process, they might be in position to remind the rest of the league that the New England Patriots are still very much here…and ready to compete.