Bah, Humbug: Patriots Fall to Bills 33-21 in post-Christmas, Week Sixteen Showdown

As a result of their loss, the New England Patriots fall out of the top spot in the AFC East, and down to sixth place in the AFC overall.

Heading into Week Sixteen of the 2021 NFL Season, the stakes were about as high as possible for a regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. The winner would put themselves into the prime position to secure the AFC East division title and greatly improve their standing for AFC Playoff seeding.

Unfortunately for New England, on a day in which they needed to establish themselves as the alpha on both sides of the ball, it would be the Bills issuing a reminder of their being the defending AFC East Champions.

Quarterback Mac Jones finished the game completing 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. Running back Damien Harris was the lone bright spot for the Pats, carrying the ball 18 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Still, the story of the day for New England would be costly penalties, and the inability of both the Patriots offense and defense to make plays when most needed. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 314 yards with three touchdowns while reserve wideout Isaiah McKenzie led all receivers with 125 yards and one touchdown. For the second straight week, the Patriots could not overcome an early, self-inflicted deficit, falling to the Buffalo Bills 33-21 in Week Sixteen in Foxboro.

As a result of their loss, the Patriots fell behind Buffalo in the race for the AFC East title, and now sit as the sixth seed in the AFC postseason positioning.

First-Half Highlights

The Bills would be the first to deliver a post-Christmas gift to their opponents on Sunday with a 13-play, 61-yard drive. Buffalo employed a balanced attack, using their running game, play-action passing and designed runs from Josh Allen. Running back Devin Singletary, and receivers Isaish McKenzie and Jake Kumerow all made plays, helping to advance Buffalo deep into New England territory. On fourth-and-two from the Patriots’ three-yard-line, Allen took advantage of extensive time in the pocket to find McKenzie for the touchdown.

Bills 7, Patriots 0

New England would not remain stagnant, as they answered Buffalo’s scoring drive with one of their own. On a 13-play, 75-yard drive, the Patriots utilized both sweeps and tosses to find offensive movement. New England got within striking distance with a collegiate toss from Jones to Harris, earning the 12-yard gain to the Buffalo 16-yard-line. Atoning for a holding penalty that erased a 19-yard gain off a flea-flicker from Jones to Brandon Bolden, tight end Jonnu Smith and receiver N’Keal Harry provide textbook blocking, allowing Harris to power-carry the ball to the endzone on a 16-yard touchdown run.

Patriots 7, Bills 7

Buffalo would continue the ‘volley for score’ nature of this pivotal Week Sixteen matchup by putting together a 10-play, 68-yard scoring drive. The drive was highlighted by a 25-yard run from Josh Allen, facilitated by defensive back Jalen Mills being turned around by Bills’ receiver Stefon Diggs. The Patriots blitz up the middle was unable to contain Allen, leading to the big gain for Allen. Safety Adrian Phillips broke up an Allen pass on third down, saving what would have been a Defensive Pass Interference flag on Mills in the end zone. Bill’s kicker Tyler Bass connected on the 25-yard field goal.

Bills 10, Patriots 7

The Bills earned the final points of the first half by traveling 42-yards on seven-plays in just 1:25 on the clock. With the Bills facing a difficult fourth-and-seven conversion at the New England 39-yard line, rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore was flagged for an encroachment penalty. Now facing fourth-and-two, Allen found Diggs for a 23-yard gain. Allen would cap the drive with a 12-yard touchdown to Diggs, who drew J.C. Jackson in coverage.

At the half, Bills 17, Patriots 7

Second-Half Highlights:

Possessing the ball on the opening drive in the third quarter, the Bills added three points to their lead. Still, Buffalo committed costly penalties, preventing them from endzone success, including the nullification of a would-be 12-yard touchdown from Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. Following an incomplete pass on third-and-14, Bass made the 34-yard attempt.

Bills 20, Patriots 7

The Patriots also made the most of their first possession of the second half, draining 7:21 off the clock. Damien Harris opened the drive with a tenacious 31-yard run, bringing the ball to the Buffalo 41-yard line. The Pats would finish the fourteen-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Harris, his second rushing score of the afternoon. New England made it a one-score game, now trailing by six with 1:41 left in the third quarter.

Bills 20, Patriots 14

As the third quarter gave way to the fourth, the Bills were intent on restoring their double-digit lead. Buffalo moved 66 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 28-yard completion from Allen to Isaish McKenzie, putting Buffalo deep in New England territory. Devin Singletary powered his way to the endzone for the two-yard touchdown. Buffalo’s attempt at a two-point conversion failed, as Allen’s throw was picked by safety Kyle Dugger.

Bills 26, Patriots 14

New England responded with a ten-play, 75-yard drive to keep the Pats within striking distance as time began to wind down in the fourth quarter. Jones finally connected with tight end Hunter Henry on a nine-yard reception to open the drive. The rookie also found a way to incorporate receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne, each for double-digit yardage receptions. Damien Harris capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run, his third of the afternoon.

Bills 26, Patriots 21

Still, it would not be enough to carry the Patriots to a comeback. Buffalo sealed their victory by traveling 75 yards on 13 plays. Facing the need for a key third-down conversion, Allen found McKenzie for 17-yard gain, immediately followed by another connection for 15. Shortly after finding Diggs for a 19-yard-gain, Allen hit Dawson Knox for the two-yard touchdown strike

Bills 33, Patriots 21

On their final drive, Jones heaved a hopeful pass toward the end zone, which would be intercepted by Bills’ safety Micah Hyde. The pick in effect ended the game, and likely the Patriots AFC East division hopes.

FINAL: Bills 33, Patriots 21

Injury Watch

J.C. Jackson appears to suffer an elbow injury with time winding down in the second quarter. He was taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation, but returned to the sidelines, and the game, shortly thereafter.

Up Next:

The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 1:00pm ET for the first game of the calendar year in 2022, on Sunday, January 2.