Belichick Dishes on Pads, Dolegala, Stidham, Mac and More Before Day Two of Patriots Practice

The Patriots head coach discusses when the pads come on, the status of Jarrett Stidham and the signing of Jake Dolegala in advance of Day Two Training Camp Practices

The New England Patriots are back in the saddle again. Prior to taking the field for day two of practices in partly cloudy conditions on the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Thursday morning media meet:

On having fans back at practice: “It’s a good level of enthusiasm. We have to focus on what we’re doing on the field. What happens in the stands happens in the stands.”

On the signing of Jake Dolegala and the status of Jarrett Stidham: “We just thought it would be good to have another quarterback to be participating in camp. Jarrett Stidham will miss a little time.”

On the development of running back Damien Harris: “He’s set himself up nicely for a nice leap , has an opportunity to really compete for the lead spot. He's worked as hard as anyone this offseason. (I have) been impressed with the commitment he's shown."

On safety Adrian Phillips: “He’s done a great job for us.Did a great job last season. Adrian’s learned a lot about our system, and has been a gear addition.”