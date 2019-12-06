Report: Bill Belichick is Highest Paid Coach in U.S. Sports

Forbes published an article on Thursday that shared the 20 highest-paid coaches in American sports. It went in depth on one of the historic signings that has happened in recent time, which was Jon Gruden's 10-year, $100 million deal with the Oakland Raiders back in 2017. But even though Gruden's deal at first glance would make him the highest paid head coach in the NFL, the top spot still belongs to the reigning Super Bowl champion head coach, who is not just the highest paid head coach in the league, but in all U.S. sports.

According to Kurt Badenhausen, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the highest paid head coach in U.S. sports, making an annual salary of $12 million. Trailing behind Belichick are Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ($11 million) and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ($11 million). Here is what Badenhausen wrote about Belichick and his impact on the Patriots organization:

"Belichick’s 20 years in New England include six wins in nine Super Bowl trips, with the Pats again one of the favorites to return to the Big Game this season. The franchise’s first Super Bowl title during the 2001 season came seven months ahead of the opening of what became Gillette Stadium, and helped grease the wheels on sales of season tickets, suites and sponsorships at sky-high prices. The value of the franchise has soared from $460 million to $4.1 billion since Belichick’s hiring."

Belichick has been well worth the money. Since becoming the head coach of New England, Belichick has helped increase the value of the franchise by nearly 900% by racking up 17 straight seasons with at least 10 regular season wins, to go along with six Super Bowl wins. He is also on the verge of winning his 7th title since becoming the Patriots head coach back in 2000. His value to the organization goes well beyond what he makes for money, as he has created a culture in New England that will resonate beyond his tenure with the team.