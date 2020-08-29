SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bill Belichick Says He's 'Proud' of Patriots Players Speaking Out Against Social Injustice

Sam Connon

Devin McCourty, Cam Newton and other New England Patriots players have spoken at great length about ongoing social justice issues in the past week.

Those discussions have bled into team-wide meetings, something coach Bill Belichick said he was proud to be a part of.

“I’ve certainly learned a lot, continued to learn a lot and we have an incredible group of players,” Belichick said during his Friday press conference. “I’m so proud of this team and the players we have on it.”

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday re-sparked many of the same discussions athletes have been having in the public since the murder of George Floyd on May 25. While Belichick said he would keep the specifics of his team’s discussions about race and police brutality private, he commended his players for their leadership and ability to be involved as teammates, parents and community members.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in doing things right and not only being a good football team but being a pillar in the community,” Belichick said. “That continues to be our goal and our expectation, and I’m so proud of what our players do on all those levels.”

While the Patriots have yet to put out a team statement on racial injustice this week in the vein of the Baltimore Ravens and others, the team Twitter account has retweeted input from McCourty, cornerback Stephon GIlmore, running back James White and others.

Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft both spoke with McCourty about issues of race in America when he was honored by Boston Uncornered for his work in and around the community in June. The Patriots coach said McCourty’s healthy discussions and actions have led to positive change, and that he was looking forward to increasing his own role in social justice conversations moving forward.

The details of the team’s conversations this week will go unpublished, but Belichick has already begun to facilitate those discussions in Foxboro.

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin McCourty Feeling 'Hopeless' Due to Continued Social Injustice

McCourty has been struggling to come up with answers that would provide any relief to the current situation our country faces.

Sarah Jacobs

by

DevonClements

Patriots Waive Undrafted Rookie WR Will Hastings

Hastings went undrafted out of Auburn.

Devon Clements

Cam Newton's MVP Odds Improving With Season Inching Closer

Newton has received the second-most MVP bets over the past month.

Sam Connon

Bill Belichick Believes NFL and College Need to Have More Unified Rulebook

Belichick thinks it's too confusing for players, coaches and fans to have to deal with the vast differences in the rulebooks through the different levels of football.

Devon Clements

Join PatriotMaven+ Today and Get Exclusive Content!

PatriotMaven+ gives you a great bundle of exclusive content that you can't get anywhere else!

Devon Clements

Jarrett Stidham Still Competing For Starting QB Job Despite Injury Setback

The quarterback competition may already be over in New England, but Jarrett Stidham is still trying to show he's ahead of where he was last year.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Cam Newton Reacts to Jacob Blake Shooting

The MVP quarterback described the shooting as "disheartening" in a press conference Wednesday.

Sarah Jacobs

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Why Patriots Should Steer Clear of Free-Agent S Earl Thomas

Thomas has all-world talent, but there are more reasons not pertaining to football that make him an odd fit for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here's Why Patriots Decided to Sign Veteran K Nick Folk

Belichick will let the performance of Folk and Rohrwasser speak for itself when it comes down to the newly created kicker competition.

Sarah Jacobs

'Absolutely Not': Cam Newton Not Calling Himself Patriots' QB1 Just Yet

Newton said he's enjoying the "therapeutic" process of learning the Patriots' system.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe