PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Clements: Bill Belichick Should Be Given a Pass for 2020 Season

Devon Clements

After nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships, a two-decade long relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady came to an end this offseason when Brady decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

With the greatest head coach-quarterback duo of all-time now splitting up, the football community is now looking for an answer to the age-old question: who played a larger part in New England's success over the past two decades, Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

Unfortunately for both parties, they haven't exactly had a normal offseason to prepare for their new situations. That's why trying to figure out who was more valuable based on their production this upcoming season isn't quite fair. 

COVID-19 has completely changed how this offseason works in the NFL. Players and coaches couldn't go to their respective facilities during offseason programs, everything was done over a virtual landscape, and OTAs and minicamps were completely cancelled. If players wanted to build chemistry with each other they had to hold their own private workouts. But the NFLPA asked them to refrain from doing such (though that didn't stop the players).

As if trying to help your team improve during an odd offseason wasn't challenging enough, some of New England's players have chosen to opt-out of the 2020 season. Those players include 2019 Pro Bowl linebacker Dont'a Hightower, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, running back Brandon Bolden, guard Najee Toran, fullback Dan Vitale and wide receiver Marqise Lee. 

The Patriots defense was going to have a tough time trying to replicate the way they performed last season due to the losses of Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts this offseason. But now that they have lost Hightower and Chung their linebacking corps is decimated and two of their team leaders are gone, so having a "good" defense may be the ultimate goal, but at this point even that will be a tough challenge. Sprinkle in the fact that Cam Newton - who the team signed on June 28 and would have been the unanimously projected starter had he had a preseason to work in the Patriots offense - doesn't even get to play in the preseason because the preseason was cancelled. 

So now Belichick is left with a wide open quarterback competition, a hole at right tackle, a depleted linebacking corps, a reliance on a lot of young talent, and no live-action gameplay to prepare his players before the regular season begins. 

You know how many players have opted out down in Tampa? None. As for the reserve/COVID-19 list, they have added one player to that list - rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn. Add on the fact that they acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski and some talent that will have immediate impact via the draft, and Brady has himself a pretty good situation with the Buccaneers.

So when the 2020 season begins, Belichick will be at a disadvantage right off the bat.

That's why Bill Belichick deserves a pass this year. 

If you really want to figure out who needed who more over the past two decades in Foxboro, 2020 isn't the year to find out. 

Let's pause that narrative until 2021. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: WR Marqise Lee Becomes Seventh Patriot to Opt-Out of 2020 Season

The newly-signed veteran receiver will not be strapping up to play with the Patriots this year.

Max McAuliffe

'Fundamentals' Will Be Key in Patriots' QB Competition, Bill Belichick Says

Belichick peeled back the curtain on how the Patriots will handle their QB competition this summer.

Devon Clements

3 Potential Free-Agent Replacements for Dont'a Hightower

Losing Hightower is a catastrophic blow to the Patriots and they will need to make a move to compensate.

Max McAuliffe

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Running Back

The top of the New England Patriots' running back rotation looks familiar, but some reserve roles are up for grabs

Sam Connon

by

OFD

Bill Belichick on Cam Newton Signing: 'I'm Glad It Worked Out'

Belichick spoke to the media for the first time on Friday since the NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Free-Agent WR Antonio Brown Suspended for 8 Games

Brown turned 32 on July 10.

Devon Clements

5 Players That Could Potentially Replace Marcus Cannon at RT

The nine-year New England Patriots veteran opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns Tuesday

Sam Connon

Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA QB Brian Lewerke

Lewerke was cut by the Patriots last weekend.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Did Slater's decision prevent a wave of Patriots from opting-out?

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Patrick Chung Doesn't Think His Time With Patriots is Over

Chung turns 33 in August.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements