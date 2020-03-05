Bill Belichick to Receive Key to Annapolis at Navy Lacrosse Game

Bill Belichick has had a lot of firsts in his career, and on March 14, he’ll add to that list.

During halftime of the Navy/John Hopkin’s men’s lacrosse game, Mayor Gavin Buckley will present the key to the City of Annapolis to Belichick. This is the first time anyone will receive this honor.

This will be a big moment for Belichick, who has a long history and passion for lacrosse, playing at Wesleyan in his college years. On a larger scale, receiving the key is a move and memento that is more than its symbolic value.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by Mayor Buckley and the City of Annapolis," Belichick said in a statement. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchut for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Belichick has a deep-rooted appreciation for the Academy; his father, Steve, served in the Navy in World War II, and followed that service with 34 years as a scout. He was also raised in Annapolis, where his father was the assistant football coach at the Naval Academy. This time in his life is where Belichick said he learned how to break down film; he did so by watching his father and the Navy football staff do their jobs.

March 14 will surely be a proud day for Belichick and his family.