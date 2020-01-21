PatriotMaven
Bill Belichick Seen Wearing 'VIII Rings' Visor at Senior Bowl

Devon Clements

This week marks an opportunity for NFL coaches and scouts to head down to Mobile, AL for college football's Senior Bowl, which will showcase some of the NCAA's most talented football players. Bill Belichick, Steve Belichick, and Jerod Mayo were reportedly some of the coaches from the New England Patriots that are down at the Senior Bowl workouts this week. 

Unlike all the other coaches there, Bill is wearing a visor that kindly reminds everyone attending the Senior Bowl practices how many rings the future Hall of Fame head coach has earned in his career in the NFL. 

According to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Belichick was seen wearing a visor at Senior Bowl week that says "8 rings" on it. 

It's fitting, seeing that his boat is also called the same thing. With six championships under his belt as the head coach of the Patriots and another two as the defensive coordinator for the Giants, Belichick has one of the most decorated resumes we've seen from a coach in league history. Because of his success over the past three decades, he deserves to show off his dominance in the sport. 

