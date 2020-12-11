Bill Belichick: Cam Newton Is Our Quarterback Moving Forward

Despite an awful Week 14 performance, Bill Belichick is sticking with Cam Newton as the Patriots starting quarterback.

Another awful performance isn't going to keep Cam Newton on the bench past Week 14.

"Yeah, great question, really glad you asked that. Cam (Newton)'s our quarterback," head coach Bill Belichick said after Thursday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams when asked if Newton would be the team's Week 14 starting quarterback.

Even after sleeping on that answer, Belichick was adamant about his decision when asked the same question again Friday morning.

"Yeah, I've answered that question for the last time," he said.

Against the Rams, Newton completed 9-of-16 passes for 119 yards while also throwing an interception. He wasn't effective with his legs either, rushing seven times for 16 yards, a measly 2.3 yards per carry. Typically, Newton utilizes his legs in short yardage situations, which is why a low yards per carry mark isn't typically a concern with him. However, on a night when the Patriots offense didn't score a touchdown, there was much to be desired from his rushing performance as well.

Despite Newton being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who completed 5-of-7 passes for 27 yards in about half a quarter of play, Belichick - for some odd reason - doesn't want to give Stidham the opportunity to start in Week 15 when New England faces the Miami Dolphins.

This decision is incredibly frustrating for those who want to see the franchise turn around as quickly as possible. The team now sits at 6-7, with just a six percent chance of making the playoffs. And instead of giving the youth of the franchise more opportunity to earn reps and get their number on tape a bit more, Belichick has this team clawing and scratching out as many wins as possible.

But for what?

Even if New England were to win out the remainder of the regular season, finish with a 9-7 record and somehow make the playoffs, this team is not equipped for anything more than a first round playoff exit. And at that point you can kiss any chance of having a mid-to-early first round draft pick in 2021.

Cam Newton is not the future of the franchise. But Jarrett Stidham could be. So put the second-year quarterback on the field, as a full-time starter, and really see what you have in him. Otherwise, this Patriots team is wasting their time.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL