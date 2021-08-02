Belichick, Harry Have “Good Conversation” Regarding Trade Request from Patriots

Might the New England Patriots’ oft-maligned wide receiver be staying in Foxboro, after all?

Merely two days after the Fourth of July, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry found himself in the midst of some fireworks of his own. Harry’s agent, Jamal Tooson, publicly requested a trade from the team on behalf of his client on July 6.

To date, the Patriots have remained disinclined to acquiesce to Harry’s request.

Despite the expected acrimony between both sides, the relationship between the oft-maligned receiver and the team seems to be progressing in a positive direction.

At least, for the moment.

During his Monday morning meet with the media, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the possibility of Harry continuing to be a part of the team in 2021, despite his very public trade request.

“N’Keal and I have talked about it,” Belichick replied. “We had a good conversation, have a good relationship. So I’m not going to get into all that.”

Instead, Belichick praised Harry, by saying that the third-year wideout is improving each day in practice.

“N’Keal’s in good condition, is working hard, and we just keep taking it day by day. As the competition unfolds, we will see how things stack up everywhere; not just with him but all the way across the board,” Belichick said. “It’s the same for everybody.”

Following Friday’s practice, Harry shared similar sentiments. When asked if he had considered the notion that he may remain in New England, Harry replied by saying that he is “very okay” with it.

“I’m a Patriot right now. I’m very okay with being a Patriot,” Harry said in his post-practice media availability on Friday. “Right now I’m at a New England Patriots training camp and I’m just trying to make sure I can do everything I can to fit in with this team, and do anything I can to help this team get wins.”

Harry joined the Patriots as the 32nd overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. He was the first wide receiver selected by New England in the first round since 2000. Despite the high expectations surrounding his arrival in the league, Harry has had little impact over his first two seasons. Hampered by injuries during his first two years with the Pats, he has appeared in only 22 of a possible 32 games. Harry has made only 45 receptions for 414 yards with four touchdowns in his first two seasons. He was on the field for 58 percent of New England’s offensive snaps last year, appearing in 14 games with nine starts.

Whether the recent comments of both Belichick and Harry are a sign of a potential thaw between both sides remains to be seen. Harry has shown signs of athleticism, reliability and best of all, engagement in the team’s practice sessions, thus far. While it is possible that the Pats could be showcasing Harry’s talents for a potential suitor, both he and the team may come to an agreement that Harry could still play a key role in the rebuilding of the Patriots offense.

In the meantime, it would be wise to keep a ‘sharp eye’ on N’Keal Harry, with padded training camp practices set to begin this week.