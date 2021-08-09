Belichick Talks Asiasi, Nordin, a New Long Snapper for the Patriots and More

The Patriots head coach also discussed DT Carl Davis, and some of the unconventional ways to find free agents in Monday’s media meet

The New England Patriots are set to kick off their eleventh day of training camp practices. Prior to taking the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media.

Belichick began by stating that the Patriots will approach the team’s fourth padded practice of camp by “taking it day-by-day,” and “continuing to improve.”

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Monday-afternoon media meet:

On attending Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies this weekend:

‘It was great to be in Canton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame to see people we have competed against. Hopefully we (the Patriots) will get one in next year.”

On the performance of undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin:

“Quinn has improved. He’s got a long way to go, but he’s improved. Friday (Patriots in-stadium practice) was ideal conditions. We’ll keep challenging him and we’ll see how he develops ”

On adding another long snapper while Joe Cardona recovers from a hand injury:

“Yeah, we did (add another snapper). With only one snapper in camp, we needed to add to our depth there.”

NOTE: Moments earlier, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported that New England had signed long snapper Brian Khoury to their roster. Khoury was spotted on the practice fields wearing No. 46.

On the camp performance of DT Carl Davis:

“It was good to have him (Davis on the team last year. He didn't get to play a lot. But, e fits well into our defensive system and he’s had a good camp. Glad to have him here. Camp is mostly about consistency. So we’ll keep watching. But he is doing fine.”

On Free agent workoutsm and finding some players unconventionally:

“If the player doesn’t have much playing experience. It would have to be a special situation. Like a Stephen Neal (former Patriots offensive lineman who had a wrestling background.) Every now and then those guys pop up. We get a lot of suggestions (YouTube videos, DVDs, recommendations. We try to monitor all that.”

NOTE: This question partly referenced the Patriots recently working out tight end Dylan Cozens, who was an outfielder in the Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers organizations. The 27-year-old recently announced his retirement from baseball to pursue a career in football.

On the Re-Acclimation of TE Devin Asiasi after returning from the COVID-19 List’

“We’ve had a few players on that list (COVID) return from it. Each player is a bit different. But he is here and he’s practicing. We will monitor him as he practices. Then we will make the determination of when he can be a full participant. He’s not there yet, but we will keep communicating with him.”

On how Asiasi will be monitored, and by whom (Follow-Up):