Belichick Talks Versatility, Vaccines and Very Happy Returns in Latest Media Meet

Patriots head coach addressed several topics when meeting its the media via video conference on Wednesday morning.

The New England Patriots are set to kick off day seven of training camp practices. Prior to taking the fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media via video conference.

Here are some highlights from Belichick’s Wednesday morning media meet:

Belichick began by stating that the Patriots will take a break from padded practices on Wednesday. The team will practice in shells, and the plan is to be back in pads tomorrow.

On Nelson Agholor and his adaptability to playing in New England’s system:

“Anytime you work with someone on an individual basis, you learn a lot about their mannerisms and (Nelson) is great to work with. He works hard. He is detailed and wants to do things the way they need to be done. He has been able to play a couple of different positions for us, as all receivers have been doing. (Referring to special teams assignments, etc.) We have moved him around the field and he’s done a great job.”

On fundamentals in padded practices: (i.e. tackling to the ground), etc.

“We have tackled like that before (in previous years). We try to do that before preseason games. We’ll continue to do that. At some point, you have to start playing football.”

Follow up: “Are there restrictions? (To limit injury)?

“We have various practice tempos. That takes a bit of acclimation for the players. This group has done a good job with it. There are things that are permitted and things that aren’t permitted. And that can changes based on the drill. We try to get as much in as we can, but try to limit the risk as much as possible.”

On whether he is vaccinated:

“We aren’t gaining to get into that.” (Note: Per current NFL rules, coaches are to be vaccinated)

On whether he (or the team) will be revealing the percentage of the team vaccinated?

“I dont know. Those are really medical questions.”

On whether he is pleased with the team’s vaccination percentage?

“We are here…we are practicing. Following the guidelines, so we’ll keep doing what we do.

On the team’s progress in installing schemes for defensive linemen:

“We are still installing the defense, understanding the terms and our alignments…how to execute it. What we have done is pretty basic. We haven’t really moved into the game-planning stage at this point. What everyone needs right now is the basics…and then work on the fundamentals, so that we can establish a good base and build from there. We are still a ways away from that. Yesterday’s padded practice was the first time we have had a real chance to move in that direction.”

On Troy Brown, Jerod Mayo as coaches:

“Troy and Jerod have done a great job, they bring a lot of experience as players to the job. They still work as hard as they did as players to prepare every day. They are closer in age to the players, so they can be more active on the field with the players than some others on the staff. But they are a great resource for time management and some of the other things that make a successful player”

On the returns of both Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower: