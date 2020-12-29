Bill Belichick Goes Viral After Throwing Phone on Sideline Monday Night

During Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick found himself going viral on Twitter due to him throwing a tantrum on the sideline.

Early in the third quarter, Belichick threw a challenge flag, claiming that Bills tight end Dawson Knox - who had just caught a football along the sideline - was out of bounds. The replay clearly showed that Knox maintained possession while he was going to the ground, and kept two feet in bounds, but the Patriots head coach still decided to challenge the play. When the referee reviewed the play and announced that the ruling on the field would stand, Belichick got on the phone, and when he was done with his phone call, went viral.

