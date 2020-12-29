HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bill Belichick Goes Viral After Throwing Phone on Sideline Monday Night

Belichick wasn't happy following the decision to throw the challenge flag
Author:
Updated:
Original:

During Monday night's 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick found himself going viral on Twitter due to him throwing a tantrum on the sideline. 

Early in the third quarter, Belichick threw a challenge flag, claiming that Bills tight end Dawson Knox - who had just caught a football along the sideline - was out of bounds. The replay clearly showed that Knox maintained possession while he was going to the ground, and kept two feet in bounds, but the Patriots head coach still decided to challenge the play. When the referee reviewed the play and announced that the ruling on the field would stand, Belichick got on the phone, and when he was done with his phone call, went viral. 

And then, of course, Twitter went nuts with the clip. 

USATSI_15370148_168387918_lowres
News

Bill Belichick Goes Viral After Throwing Phone on Sideline Monday Night

USATSI_15370105_168387918_lowres
GM Report

How Blowout Loss To Bills Impacts Patriots' 2021 Draft Standing

USATSI_15144012_168387918_lowres
Game Day

3 Matchups To Watch in Patriots' Week 16 Game vs. Bills

USATSI_15182539
PatriotMaven+

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 16 Patriots Edition

USATSI_15343091_168387918_lowres
Game Day

3 Stats To Know For Patriots' Week 16 Game vs. Bills

USATSI_15340846_168387918_lowres
GM Report

New England Patriots' Week 15 Report Card

USATSI_15342572_168387918_lowres
News

Cam Newton: This Year Has Been Unacceptable

USATSI_13279057_168387918_lowres
News

3 Patriots Selected To 2021 AFC Pro Bowl Roster

USATSI_15299673_168387918_lowres
GM Report

Report: Stephon Gilmore Suffers Partially Torn Quad