Tom Brady Announces He is Leaving Patriots

Devon Clements

It happened. Tom Brady will no longer play for the New England Patriots. No, this is not a joke.

Brady took to social media on Tuesday morning to announce that his time in New England has come to an end, and to thank everyone involved in the Patriots organization that he has come across over the past two decades

He also made another post thanking Patriots nation for their love and support. 

After months of rumors, speculation and guessing, Tom Brady is actually doing it. He is leaving New England. Though he has not announced yet where he will be playing next, as he enters his 21st season in the NFL at age-43, but all we know is that it won't be with the six-time Super Bowl champions, coached by the greatest head coach of all-time in Bill Belichick. 

The Buccaneers made a strong offer to Brady on Monday, offering him $30 million or more, and so did the Chargers, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. His next team will likely be either of those teams. 

Comments (1)
akwilliams
akwilliams

i love you Tom Brady can you go to Miami Dolphins

