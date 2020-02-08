Tom Brady Gives Backhanded Compliment to Peyton Manning on Twitter

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has had no shortage of attention-grabbing moments on social media. He's caused laughter, confusion, and a bevy of other emotions with his troll-like posts and comedic zingers.

Brady's latest social media post was directed towards former quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning. Brady gave a backhanded compliment to Manning after Barstool's golf podcast "Fore Play" shared a video of Manning putting a fairway shot just feet away from the pin during the PGA Tour with the caption "Brady would have sunk this." Brady disagreed with their post, while also throwing a little bit of shade at the former Colt.

Check it out:

Brady might have a point. When the 42-year-old QB decides to retire and gets to hit the golf course a bit more, then we will see who the better golfer truly is.