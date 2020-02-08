PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tom Brady Gives Backhanded Compliment to Peyton Manning on Twitter

Devon Clements

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has had no shortage of attention-grabbing moments on social media. He's caused laughter, confusion, and a bevy of other emotions with his troll-like posts and comedic zingers. 

Brady's latest social media post was directed towards former quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning. Brady gave a backhanded compliment to Manning after Barstool's golf podcast "Fore Play" shared a video of Manning putting a fairway shot just feet away from the pin during the PGA Tour with the caption "Brady would have sunk this." Brady disagreed with their post, while also throwing a little bit of shade at the former Colt. 

Check it out:

Brady might have a point. When the 42-year-old QB decides to retire and gets to hit the golf course a bit more, then we will see who the better golfer truly is.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Are Cowboys Actually Interested in Tom Brady?

One former NFL player brought to life the idea that the Dallas Cowboys could legitimately be in the market for Tom Brady when free agency begins this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Patriots Have Become Irritated Before Negotiations With Tom Brady Have Started

Contract negotiations between the Patriots and Tom Brady haven't started yet, but that reportedly hasn't stopped New England from being frustrated by the ways things have already begun to play out.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Much Does Tom Brady's Decision This Offseason Impact Free Agency?

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's decision this offseason could have a massive impact on how the rest of the NFL handles free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Bill Belichick Would 'Prefer' to Have Tom Brady as Patriots' QB in 2020

One insider on Wednesday said that at the right price Bill Belichick would prefer to have Tom Brady as the Patriots' quarterback in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Antonio Brown Says His Mental Health is in 'Pretty Good' Place After Latest Incident

Antonio Brown opened up during a radio interview Thursday morning, where he addressed his mental health and apologized to the Steelers organization for being a distraction.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

SI Mock Draft: Patriots Take Utah State QB at No. 23

In SI's latest mock draft the New England Patriots take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the no. 23 overall pick.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Stephon Gilmore Makes Top Half of PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore cracked the top 30 of PFF's list of the top 101 players of the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady on Social Media to Stay With Patriots

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says "baby come back" on social media in an attempt to convince Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' Projected Win Total Takes Slight Dip For 2020 Season

The Patriots' projected win total for the 2020 season has taken a slight dip compared to projections prior to the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Tom Brady, Patriots Have Not Discussed New Contract Yet

It was reported Wednesday morning that the Patriots and Tom Brady have not had any contract negotiations since the season ended.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe