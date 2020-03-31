PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Tom Brady Has Been Gifted Buccaneers' No. 12 Jersey

Devon Clements

It looks like Tom Brady will continue his legacy in the No. 12 jersey. 

There was much anticipation as to whether Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin - who has worn the No. 12 jersey in Tampa Bay since he was drafted in 2017 - would be asked and therefore give up his jersey number to Brady, who has worn No. 12 for his two-decade career. 

Well, the official word is that Godwin will gifting Brady his jersey number. 

Brady will be granted No. 12 and Godwin will switch to No. 14, according to the Buccaneers. 

This isn't a surprise, but is nevertheless noteworthy as Brady enters the next chapter of his career. 

Godwin was asked by team reporter Casey Phillips during a Skype interview earlier this month whether he would sacrifice his No. 12 jersey so the future Hall of Fame quarterback could wear it, and the wideout said out of respect for Brady he would be willing to switch his number. 

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it," said Godwin. "But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself…you've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Still Odds-On Favorites to Win AFC East Next Season

Despite losing Tom Brady the Patriots are still the oddsmaker's favorite to win the AFC East next season.

Devon Clements

by

BelichickBabe11

Report: NFL Approves Expanded Playoffs Beginning in 2020

14 teams will now participate in the playoffs, but only one from each conference will get a bye week.

Devon Clements

Gronko and Camille Kostek donated 10,000 masks to the Boston Medical…

BelichickBabe11

Matthew Slater Says Although Patriots' Identity is Shifting, Goals Stay the Same

"You don't have time to waste any season in the NFL."

Devon Clements

Projecting Patriots' Defensive Starters for 2020 Season

While most of their defense is still in-tact, the Patriots lack depth at linebacker.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Grading Patriots' Additions in Week 2 of Free Agency

New England - largely limited by cap space - only made two moves in this second week of free agency, which were aimed towards adding depth on defense.

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Henry Ruggs III Falls to New England at No. 23

The Patriots use their first four picks on skill players, one of which is a quarterback who can compete for the starting job in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Looks like Cooks will not be available for a reunion in New England

Max McAuliffe

3 Edge Defenders That Should Be on Patriots' Radar in 1st Round

With Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy gone, the Patriots are in need of an edge presence. That's why they should keep an eye on these three players in the first round of this year's draft.

Max McAuliffe

An excellent piece by Henry McKenna on the Patriots coach that sits in…

Devon Clements