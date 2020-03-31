Tom Brady Has Been Gifted Buccaneers' No. 12 Jersey

It looks like Tom Brady will continue his legacy in the No. 12 jersey.

There was much anticipation as to whether Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin - who has worn the No. 12 jersey in Tampa Bay since he was drafted in 2017 - would be asked and therefore give up his jersey number to Brady, who has worn No. 12 for his two-decade career.

Well, the official word is that Godwin will gifting Brady his jersey number.

Brady will be granted No. 12 and Godwin will switch to No. 14, according to the Buccaneers.

This isn't a surprise, but is nevertheless noteworthy as Brady enters the next chapter of his career.

Godwin was asked by team reporter Casey Phillips during a Skype interview earlier this month whether he would sacrifice his No. 12 jersey so the future Hall of Fame quarterback could wear it, and the wideout said out of respect for Brady he would be willing to switch his number.

"Obviously, if he doesn't want it or isn't making a big deal about it, I'm definitely going to keep it," said Godwin. "But we'll see how that goes. I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself…you've got to kind of lean into that respect, you know?"