Tom Brady's Takeaway From Passing of Kobe Bryant: Seize the Day

Sarah Weisberg

In the month since the tragic loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, tributes and memories have poured out from the basketball community and celebrities worldwide. On Feb. 24, 20,000 people - sports legends and celebrities, family and fans - packed the Staples Center for “A Celebration of Life — Kobe & Gianna Bryant.”

Tom Brady took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the passing of the Mamba and Mambacita the day after the event in Los Angeles, almost a month to the day of the tragic accident in Calabasas, CA.

Brady posted a short essay to his account, citing the things he loved most about Bryant; his devotion to sport, but also his attitude, and his desire to seize the day. Brady saw him as a pinnacle of how to handle the ebb and flow of life, and to continue to choose how we look at the world. He emphasized the mark Bryant left on the concept of never giving up and rising to ones full potential.

A beautiful tribute from one legend to another taken too soon; father to father, and an important message that Brady will carry forever, urging everyone to do the same:

