WATCH: Tom Brady, Sony Michel Hilariously Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Devon Clements

The hilarious Mean Tweets segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," in which professional athletes and/or celebrities read negative tweets about themselves that were posted by people on Twitter, featured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and running back Sony Michel Thursday night. They were also joined by several other NFL players such as Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews, Jay Ajayi, etc. 

Check out the segment below, which features someone calling Sony Michel, "Panasonic" Michel. It'll be hard not to chuckle watching this:

Could WR Danny Amendola Return to New England? https://www.si.com/nfl/lions/news/lions-danny-amendola-could-return-to-patriots-with-tom-brady

John Maakaron

MaxMcAuliffe

Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post May Have Been Kobe Bryant Tribute

An Instagram post by Tom Brady that many have speculated could be hinting at Brady's offseason decision could actually just be a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

Jason McCourty: 'I Definitely Plan on Playing Next Year'

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, age-32, said he intends on playing football next season after undergoing groin surgery a couple weeks back.

Devon Clements

Patriots React to OL Coach Dante Scarnecchia's Retirement

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia of the Patriots announced his retirement from the NFL after 34 seasons total in New England.

Sarah Weisberg

MaxMcAuliffe

This Tom Brady Story Shows How QB's Selfless Mentality Changed Over Years

Scott Pioli's story about Tom Brady and how he handled his contract negotiations in the mid-2000s shows how time has changed the way Brady feels about his situation in New England.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Says Tom Brady's Future Won't Impact His Decision

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty said Tom Brady's decision this offseason doesn't affect which decision McCourty will make during free agency.

Devon Clements

WATCH: Sneak Peak of 'The Great Brady Heist' Released by FOX Sports

FOX Sports released a speak peak of their documentary explaining the story behind Patriots QB Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl LI jersey.

Devon Clements

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: "up to 8" Teams Interested in Signing Tom Brady This Offseason

Patriots quarterback Brady is rumored to have up to eight teams that would be interested in signing him this offseason when he becomes a free agent.

Devon Clements

MaxMcAuliffe

Roger Goodell Provides No Update on Investigation for Patriots' Videotaping Scandal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said about the Patriots-Bengals video scandal that "we're going to get it right," without providing an updated timeline.

Devon Clements

MaxMcAuliffe

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on Loss of Kobe Bryant

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on the loss of Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

Devon Clements

Sarah_Weisberg