WATCH: Tom Brady, Sony Michel Hilariously Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The hilarious Mean Tweets segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," in which professional athletes and/or celebrities read negative tweets about themselves that were posted by people on Twitter, featured New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and running back Sony Michel Thursday night. They were also joined by several other NFL players such as Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews, Jay Ajayi, etc.

Check out the segment below, which features someone calling Sony Michel, "Panasonic" Michel. It'll be hard not to chuckle watching this: