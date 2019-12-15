Tom Brady Moves to 2nd All-Time in Career Passing Touchdowns

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has moved to no. 2 all-time in the NFL for career passing touchdowns in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He now has 538.

The touchdown that got the 42-year-old QB there was a a seven-yard pass to rookie wideout N'Keal Harry in the back of the end zone early in the third quarter.

Brady was previously tied with Drew Brees for no. 2 all-time before the game. Brady is now two touchdowns shy of breaking Peyton Manning's record for passing touchdowns (539).