PatriotMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Tom Brady Moves to 2nd All-Time in Career Passing Touchdowns

Devon Clements

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has moved to no. 2 all-time in the NFL for career passing touchdowns in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He now has 538. 

The touchdown that got the 42-year-old QB there was a a seven-yard pass to rookie wideout N'Keal Harry in the back of the end zone early in the third quarter. 

Brady was previously tied with Drew Brees for no. 2 all-time before the game. Brady is now two touchdowns shy of breaking Peyton Manning's record for passing touchdowns (539). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ted Karras Active for Week 15, Jason Mccourty out vs. Bengals

Devon Clements

Karras will make his return to the starting lineup after missing the past two games.

5 Things to Know About the Patriots' Week 15 Opponent: The Cincinnati Bengals

Max McAuliffe

Ahead lies a 1:00 p.m. matchup on Sunday against the 1-12 Bengals. Here is what you need to know about the Patriots' Week 15 opponent.

How Patriots Should Attack Andy Dalton, Bengals Offense

Max McAuliffe

In the fifth edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and their longtime quarterback, Andy Dalton.

Three Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 15 vs. Bengals

BJ Shea

Three keys for the Patriots to beat the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 15.

How Will Patriots Spread the Wealth on Offense?

Devon Clements

Edelman was on the injury report in Week 15 with yet another injury. What can be done to spread the ball out and keep Edelman out of harm's way down the stretch?

Report: Patriots Likely to Face Steep Penalties for Illegally Taping Bengals' Sideline

Devon Clements

A loss of a draft pick, a fine, and a suspension could be in line for New England following the video scandal.

Report: Extension Talks Between Nick Caserio, Patriots 'Have Gone Nowhere'

Devon Clements

It looks like Caserio full intends to enter the 2020 offseason as a free agent.

Report: Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved in Video Scandal

Devon Clements

New England has suspended the Patriots representative that took recorded footage of the Bengals' sideline in Week 14.

Video Surfaces of Patriots Videographer Being Confronted by Bengals Staffer

Devon Clements

FOX Sports obtained a video that shows the confrontation between the Bengals staffers and the Patriots videographer that filmed the Bengals' sideline in Week 14.

Nate Burleson Says N'Keal Harry Needs to Take Control of Prime Situation with Patriots

Devon Clements

The former NFL receiver let Harry know that he has to take control of the prime situation he has in New England.