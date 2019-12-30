PatriotMaven
Tom Brady Becomes Oldest Player in NFL History to Start Every Regular Season Game

Sarah Weisberg

In a loss at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to start every game in a single season.

Prior to the game, Brady wasn't aware that he was about to break yet another record in his 40s. He was gracious as he admitted he didn’t know he was reaching another milestone, and after thanking the reporter, spoke about his team during Friday's press conference. 

Brady is aware of his age, but said he still feels like a little kid when he goes out to play. 

"Yeah, it’s good to be available to the team," Brady said. "That’s what I try to do, and yeah, it’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that. Thanks for sharing that with me. Hopefully we keep it going. Yeah, we’ve made a lot of progress and this is an important time of the year. So, as important as the first game of the year is, so is the last game. This is really, essentially a playoff game for us. So, I’m happy to be out there starting and hopefully I can go out there and play well. 

"I mean, I go out there and I play, I’m throwing the ball around to these receivers and you think, “Man, I’m just…” When I was a kid, I’d be in the parking lot at Candlestick [Park], throwing the football with my friends," Brady said later in the press conference. "Now I’m throwing to the best athletes in the world, and then getting paid for it. You know, “Hey, can you guard this guy? We’re going to run this route and try to complete it.” That’s what we did when we were kids, and in a lot of ways I’m still doing it as a kid. I feel like a kid, and I think it’s important to still look at it like that."

With the playoffs beginning after losing out on a bye week, it’ll be right back to business as usual for the 42-year-old quarterback and the Patriots, who ended the regular season with a 12-4 record. Next time we see the reigning Super Bowl champions will be on Wild Card weekend, when New England plays host to former Patriot Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans. 

