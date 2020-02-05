Report: Tom Brady, Patriots Have Not Discussed New Contract Yet

On Sunday it was reported that the New England Patriots were willing to give quarterback Tom Brady in excess of $30 million per year to retain him. That evening, Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports that he has spoken to the Patriots since the end of the season, but would not elaborate as to what exactly the discussion was between them.

While we can't be quite sure what that conversation was about between Brady and the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN made one thing clear Wednesday morning:

Tom Brady and the Patriots have not had contract negotiations yet.

“Not contractually. They haven’t had negotiations," Schefter said Wednesday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Morning Show". "They haven’t sat down to have the conversation they need to have — ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ I am sure they are talking generally. Yeah, I am sure. They were at the Super Bowl on Sunday together.”

Schefter also shot down the notion that New England could give Brady in excess of $30 million per year if that's what it took to retain him, while also trying to add offensive weapons around him this offseason.

“I don’t think they can do that, but okay, let’s not let facts get in the way here," he said.

If Brady and the Patriots haven't had contract negotiations yet, then what discussions was Brady referring to last Sunday? Maybe the two parties discussed a potential date in which they can sit down and discuss a new contract that would keep the 42-year-old in New England for his 21st season in the NFL. Or maybe it was just lighthearted conversation between Brady and Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft, or a mixture of the two.

If the Patriots are smart, they will come to Brady with a formidable offer well before free agency begins, that way they know where they stand at the quarterback position and financially heading into the free agency window. That's why it should be expected that New England does just that at some point in February.