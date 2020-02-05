PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Tom Brady, Patriots Have Not Discussed New Contract Yet

Devon Clements

On Sunday it was reported that the New England Patriots were willing to give quarterback Tom Brady in excess of $30 million per year to retain him. That evening, Brady told Jim Gray of Westwood One Sports that he has spoken to the Patriots since the end of the season, but would not elaborate as to what exactly the discussion was between them. 

While we can't be quite sure what that conversation was about between Brady and the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN made one thing clear Wednesday morning: 

Tom Brady and the Patriots have not had contract negotiations yet. 

“Not contractually. They haven’t had negotiations," Schefter said Wednesday morning on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Morning Show". "They haven’t sat down to have the conversation they need to have — ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ I am sure they are talking generally. Yeah, I am sure. They were at the Super Bowl on Sunday together.”

Schefter also shot down the notion that New England could give Brady in excess of $30 million per year if that's what it took to retain him, while also trying to add offensive weapons around him this offseason. 

“I don’t think they can do that, but okay, let’s not let facts get in the way here," he said. 

If Brady and the Patriots haven't had contract negotiations yet, then what discussions was Brady referring to last Sunday? Maybe the two parties discussed a potential date in which they can sit down and discuss a new contract that would keep the 42-year-old in New England for his 21st season in the NFL. Or maybe it was just lighthearted conversation between Brady and Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft, or a mixture of the two. 

If the Patriots are smart, they will come to Brady with a formidable offer well before free agency begins, that way they know where they stand at the quarterback position and financially heading into the free agency window. That's why it should be expected that New England does just that at some point in February. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here Are Former Patriots Set to Play in XFL's Inaugural Season

The revamped and relaunched XFL league is set to feature 10 former New England Patriots players.

Sarah Weisberg

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots' Projected Win Total Takes Slight Dip For 2020 Season

The Patriots' projected win total for the 2020 season has taken a slight dip compared to projections prior to the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

This is a good point brought up by Phil...but I just don't see it happening. If you have a QB that's in the top half of the NFL, while also on a contract that's significantly cheaper than the top…

Devon Clements

Patriots Finish No. 7 in The MMQB's Final Power Rankings for 2019 Season

The Patriots rank as the 7th best team in the NFL in The MMQB's final power rankings of the 2019 season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots LS Joe Cardona Underwent Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona reportedly underwent shoulder surgery "within the past few weeks."

Devon Clements

3 Patriots Make Bottom Half of PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019 Season

Three Patriots veterans, all of which will be free agents this offseason, find themselves on the first half of PFF's top 101 players of 2019.

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman Begs Tom Brady on Social Media to Stay With Patriots

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman says "baby come back" on social media in an attempt to convince Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots.

Devon Clements

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Henry Ruggs III

The no. 1 guy on the Patriots' draft board this year should be Henry Ruggs III, the speedster receiver out of Alabama.

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Patriots Have Strong Chance to Win Super Bowl LV, According to Betting Odds

The Patriots, despite being knocked out in the Wild-Card round this past season, are very much in the hunt to win Super Bowl LV based on the betting odds.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Quartney Davis

A slightly undervalued receiver out of Texas A&M, Quartney Davis should have his name written in pen on the Patriots' draft board this year.

Max McAuliffe