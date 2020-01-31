Tom Brady's Cryptic Social Media Post May Have Been Kobe Bryant Tribute

Tom Brady shook New England and other NFL fans on Thursday when he posted a cryptic Instagram post with no caption.

People on social media began speculating what the post could mean. Is he leaving the stadium, which is Brady hinting at him leaving the Patriots this offseason? He's walking through the opponent's tunnel, so does that mean he will be playing for another team in 2020?

While ESPN Insider Adam Schefter said on Thursday that Brady's post was not related to Brady's football future, that still didn't give a definitive answer to what the post was supposed to mean, if anything.

Well, one Twitter user may have proved that Brady posted that photo to pay tribute to an NBA legend. Who? Kobe Bryant.

It would have made sense for Brady to post a captain along with the photo to show it was in fact a tribute to Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in CA along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others. But he didn't, which could have been his way of stirring the pot, or the post may not be a tribute at all. This just adds one more option to the open-ended social media post.