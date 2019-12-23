Tom Brady Selected to NFL 100 All-Time Team

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been selected to the NFL 100 All-Time team, according to the NFL.

Brady was one of two quarterbacks announced during Sunday night's Chiefs-Bears game. The other was former 49ers QB Joe Montana.

The 42 year old quarterback is undoubtedly the greatest to ever play the position in the history of the NFL. In 284 games, Brady has thrown for 74,350 yards, 539 touchdowns and only 178 interceptions. He's a 14-time Pro Bowler, 3-time All-Pro, and 6-time Super Bowl champion. His ability to produce and win games over the past two decades despite a lack of latent around him at times was inspiring and something we have seldom seen from a QB over the past 100 years of the leagues existence.