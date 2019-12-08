Patriot
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Tom Brady is Displaying a Level of Leadership He Hasn't Shown 'in a Very Long Time'

Devon Clements

A video that surfaced during last week's 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans showed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yelling at his offensive teammates in a frustrated manner. The video brought to light not only the level of concern Brady has for the team's offensive production, but also how he goes about motivating his teammates when the going gets tough. But apparently, and not surprisingly, that wasn't the only time Brady has tried to lead and motivate his teammates this season. 

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the 2019 season has displayed a level of leadership not seen from Tom Brady "in a long time."

"From what I understand (Brady) has probably sat out practice time, just to rest, recharge, make sure he is fully healthy, then he has in recent memory, and that has had a significant impact on this offense," Rapoport on NFL Game Day Sunday morning. "In fact, that is one reason potentially why the receivers and why Tom Brady have struggled to get on the same page.

"Meanwhile, inside the building I am told Brady is spending an incredible amount of time with these young receivers. I am told by one source it is the most leadership Tom Brady has shown in a very long time."

As a quarterback who certainly isn't getting or feeling younger, Brady is trying to do what he can to get his teammates on the same page with him without incorporating a heavy amount of physical reps in the process. This likely comes on the sideline of practice, in the film room, and in every day procedures within the walls of Gillette Stadium. 

Week 14 will determine how effective Brady has been with this strategy. The Patriots face a top AFC contender in the Chiefs, who have a good chance of defeating New England if the reigning Super Bowl champions struggle yet again on offense. If the Patriots' wideouts continue to be out of rhythm and not on the same page with their 42-year-old QB, we will not only see an angry Brady, but a second loss in as many weeks for New England. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 14 vs. Chiefs

BJ Shea
1 1

A rematch of last year's epic AFC Championship game will take place in Week 14.

5 Things to Know About Patriots' Week 14 Opponent: The Kansas City Chiefs

Max McAuliffe
1

Ahead lies a 4:25 matchup on Sunday with last year's AFC runner-ups, the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what you need to know about the Patriots' Week 14 opponent.

Report: Patriots Will Not Re-Sign WR Antonio Brown

Devon Clements
0

Despite speculation that they might, Schefter reports that the Patriots will not re-sign All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown.

Former Patriots Kicker Adam Vinatieri Makes NFL 100 All-Time List

Devon Clements
1

One of the greatest kickers of all-time that had a historic tenure with the Patriots lands on the NFL 100's all-time list.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Chiefs | Week 14

Mike Constantino
0

The PatriotMaven staff hands out their predictions for the Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

How Patriots Defense Should Attack Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

Max McAuliffe
0

In the fourth edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Report: Bill Belichick Is Highest Paid Coach in U.S. Sports

Devon Clements
1 2

It appears that the Patriots head coach rakes in the most money annually among all head coach across all sports in the United States.

Report: Patriots Expected to Re-Sign K Nick Folk

Devon Clements
1 1

New England will sign Folk two weeks after the veteran underwent an appendectomy.

Devon Clements

Huggins was signed earlier this week, but his stint with the team comes to a close very quickly. He…

0

Will the Patriots Get Another Shot at Trading for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Devon Clements
4 2

A rumor that sprung to life Wednesday morning suggests that OBJ might be on the trade block after the 2019 season.