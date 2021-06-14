Patriots Minicamp Morning Memos: Cam is Back, High Praise for Hightower, and more

Breaking down the latest developments as the New England Patriots begin their mandatory three-day minicamp

The New England Patriots have taken to the practice fields of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, to open their mandatory three-day minicamp.

The Pats are back in town for the final time before the official start of training camp in late July, with team practices scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the inclement weather Monday, as well as the uncertainty of cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s participation, these practices should provide some excitement as we get our first look at the 2021 Patriots roster.

In fact, during his Monday video conference with the media Monday morning, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed those sentiments, saying: “This is always a great time to prepare the players and the coaching staff. ... This is the start of what’s ahead”

While the eyes and minds of Patriots fandom will remain on Gilmore, there are some other noteworthy items on which to keep a sharp eye Monday.

Cam is Back

After being sidelined about an hour into the OTA practice session June 4, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had not been seen on New England’s practice field. This led to much conjecture that Newton would be absent from the mandatory minicamp.

However, in his remarks to the media Monday, Belichick said that Cam had returned to practice Friday in a session that was closed to the media. Newton was missing from the last open OTA practice session Thursday.

Sure enough, Newton was seen emerging from the staircase shortly after 10:30 am Monday morning, carrying his helmet along the rain-soaked pathway to the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium.

Newton was expected to be a full participant in practice Monday, as well as for the remainder of minicamp.

High Praise for Hightower

After making his return to OTA practice sessions last Thursday, Patriots linebacker and long-time defensive captain Dont’a Hightower continues to show his value to the team. Apparently, he is also proving that he is still ready and willing to make a strong contribution to the team this season.

When asked directly about Hightower’s return, Belichick offered the following insight: “It’s good to have all the players that we have ... ’High’ is a smart player that brings a lot of experience and leadership to the team. He worked right in very quickly”

Belichick offering encouraging news is a great sign for the Patriots, as well as for Hightower, who by all accounts has looked comfortable taking reps with the first-team defensive unit after having been away from the gridiron for more than a year.

Guess Who’s Back?

As practice Monday is technically the first mandatory portion of the offseason workout program, several of New England’s familiar (and new) faces made their return to Foxboro for the three-day minicamp.

Among those returning to action were RB Brandon Bolden, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Sony Michel, K Nick Folk, OT Isaiah Wynn, RB James White and DT Lawrence Guy.

In addition to these returns, Belichick said that the team will host some players this week at the facility for team tryouts. Details on the identity of these players are expected to be forthcoming.