Brotherly Love: Patriots to Hold Joint Practice Sessions with Philadelphia Eagles

New England will travel to Philadelphia to participate in two practice sessions with the Eagles, prior to their preseason tilt on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The New England Patriots continue to march closer to the start of 2021 Training Camp. With two weeks remaining until players must report to camp, the Pats have revealed further details on their training schedule, as they prepare for the 2021 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they will travel to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions against the Eagles prior to their preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 19. The practice sessions will take place on Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. The times of each practice session have yet to be determined.

Last season, joint practices were not allowed, and preseason games were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. The Patriots last participated in joint practice sessions in 2019, traveling to both Nashville, Tennessee to practice with the Titans and to Detroit for joint sessions with the Lions.

The Pats and Eagles are no strangers to joint practice sessions. In 2014, the Patriots participated in joint sessions at home against Philadelphia. In 2013, New England traveled to Philadelphia for joint practice sessions, as well.

Details regarding the potential for fan attendance are expected to be forthcoming.

Patriots players are to report for camp on or before Tuesday, July 27, with their first practice taking place on Wednesday, July 28. This session will be held on the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium and will be open to the public.